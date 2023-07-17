Exclusive – Sen. Roger Marshall: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ‘Derelict in His Duties’ for Using Personal Emails for Work

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) told Breitbart News Saturday that Department of Homeland Secretary (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is “derelict in his duties” after a report suggested that he has been using his personal email for work.

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation (AFP) found hundreds of pages and texts from Mayorkas’ personal email and phone. As Fox News reported, Mayorkas appeared to then forward the messages to his work email and/or inform the person through official channels.

However, there are reportedly over 200 redacted pages because they were reportedly too sensitive to release.

Marshall led a letter demanding more information from Mayorkas about this report. Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Mike Braun (R-IN), J.D. Vance (R-OH), Ted Cruz (R-TX), and James Lankford (R-OK) joined the letter.

Marshall told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Congress should hold Mayorkas accountable, which includes impeachment. He said:

And he should be under impeachment right now in the House. So we anxiously await. He’s charged with securing the border. And this is one more piece of evidence that they can throw on their impeachment proceedings — that he lied to Congress. Again, credit the Americans for Prosperity Foundation for pointing out to us, gosh, several months ago that Mayorkas was using his personal email for national security, exposing national security issues.

Listen to interview here:

“Now the AFP Foundation has found 400 pages of emails with redactions. So if they’re redacting something from his personal email, that means it’s a national security issue, for all practical purposes,” Marshall added. “So he’s caught red-handed. He’s incompetent, he’s derelict in his duties, he needs to be impeached.”

“But again, our national security is at stake. The number one most immediate threat to our national security is an open border. And all you have to do is think about the 300 Americans dying every day from fentanyl poisoning, 90% of that made in China, coming across our southern border,” Marshall said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News.