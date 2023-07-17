West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who launched his Republican gubernatorial bid in April, is ahead by double digits in the state’s GOP primary race, according to a WV Statewide News poll.

The poll showed Morrisey leading his GOP opponents with a wide 29.2 percent lead.

No other candidate comes remotely close. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner comes in a distant second with 17.8 percent suppport, followed by Chris Miller (14.8 percent), Moore Capito (13 percent), and J.B. McCuskey (4.9 percent).

The survey — taken among 1,144 Republican voters who have voted in at least three of the last four primary elections — has a +/- five percent margin of error.

Morrisey initially announced his gubernatorial bid in April, painting himself as the “only proven conservative in this race with a deep record of fighting and winning against the political elites successfully defending our West Virginia values and accomplishing the big things West Virginians care about.”

“West Virginia will always remain free from federal overreach and the grips of Washington, DC,” Morrisey continued. “I have defended common sense West Virginia conservative values in a way that no one else has.”

In an interview shortly after his announcement, Morrisey told Breitbart News that he aims to save the Mountain State’s jobs and become “America’s energy governor.”

Weeks later, Morrisey formally endorsed former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid, telling voters that they worked closely “together to defend his agenda that was so good for West Virginia, and now we’re seeing President [Joe] Biden — his policies — are just crippling our nation.”

“I have always strongly supported President Trump, and I want to make it official. I proudly endorsed his candidacy for president,” he announced.

In the endorsement, Morrisey identified Trump as “the one who’s taken on the swamp and the political elites [and] he’s won.”

“And that’s the model I’ve had as the West Virginia Attorney General…West Virginia really benefited from so many of these Trump policies, and I know that we shared a common passion in terms of promoting West Virginia energy resources and America’s energy independence and stopping the complete nonsense and the utter violation of the laws at the border,” he added.

Notably, this same poll also shows Trump dominating the GOP primary field with a 60-point lead.

Less than two weeks ago, Morrisey announced he had raised over $1 million since beginning his gubernatorial campaign.