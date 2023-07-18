A former FBI supervisory special agent who confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony on Monday received a letter Sunday afternoon from FBI general counsel Jason Jones that ordered the special agent to refuse to answer the House Oversight Committee’s questions about its investigation into the Biden family, the committee confirmed Tuesday.

The FBI warned the special agent that he was expected to “decline to respond” to the Committee questions about the “ongoing” case involving Hunter Biden, according to a letter first obtained by the New York Post.

“[T]he Department expects that you will decline to respond to questions seeking non-public information likely covered by one or more components of executive privilege or other significant confidentiality interests, in particular information about deliberations or ongoing investigative activity in law enforcement matters,” Jones told the special agent.

“You should instead refer such questions to the FBI’s Office of Congressional Affairs,” the letter continued.

“Consistent with longstanding practice, this will afford the Department the full opportunity to consider particular questions and possible accommodations that may fulfill the Committee’s legitimate need for information while protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interests,” Jones added.

After the Post unearthed the letter, the committee slammed the Biden administration for tampering with its witnesses.

“This is just another account of the Biden Administration attempting to intimidate critical witnesses in this investigation. Regardless of their tactics, there will be accountability,” it posted on Twitter.

On Monday, the committee said the former FBI supervisory special agent confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblower allegations of political interference in the criminal case against Hunter Biden.

Specifically, the former FBI agent told the committee that FBI officials in December 2020 tipped off both Secret Service and the Biden transition team about a scheduled interview about its criminal investigation into Hunter Biden. As a result, the FBI agent said the agent never interviewed Hunter Biden.

The FBI agent told investigators that he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the target of a probe.

Attorney General Merrick Garland flatly denies the whistleblower allegations that Biden’s DOJ interfered in the Hunter Biden criminal tax probe.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.