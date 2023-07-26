House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said Hunter Biden’s rejection of a narrowed plea deal during Wednesday’s court proceedings gives his committee’s investigation into the Biden family more credibility.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to gun and tax charges, refusing to accept a new plea deal laid out by prosecutors. The original plea deal fell apart after the judge questioned if it covered future potential charges of the Justice Department’s (DOJ) ongoing investigation. The prosecution reportedly said the deal did not include any alleged Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, Davis Weiss, admitted in July the FBI informant form alleging the Biden family bribes is part of an ongoing investigation. IRS whistleblower allegations also contend FARA violations were part of the Hunter Biden criminal probe, warranting a special counsel.

Comer has also questioned why President Joe Biden’s Justice Department did not appoint a special prosecutor to put a degree of separation between his son and his DOJ.

“Today, District Judge [Maryellen] Noreika did the right thing by refusing to rubberstamp Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal. But let’s be clear: Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal belongs in the trash,” Comer posted on Twitter.

“I think it gives our investigation a lot more credibility,” he told reporters when asked about the stunning revelation. “I think we’ve learned that there has been an ongoing investigation” into the Biden family, Comer said.

“The DOJ must be held accountable for its Biden family coverup,” he added.

Wednesday’s court proceeding caused multiple reactions in Washington, D.C. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told CNN that Hunter Biden’s “sweetheart” deal was flawed, and additional charges could be brought:

It’s very telling that the judge intervened here and said basically, ‘No, I’m not going to approve some sweeping blanket deal.’ … I mean, that tells you the court has serious concerns about other potential charges here, and also the scope of the deal, which has seemed outrageous from the beginning.

Republican reactions contrast the White House’s statement about Wednesday’s court proceeding. “Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.