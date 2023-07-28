Poll: Ron DeSantis Drops to 11 Percent in New Hampshire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has dropped to 11 percent support in the New Hampshire Republican primary, the latest American Greatness/National Research Inc. survey found.

Former President Donald Trump came in as the frontrunner with 41 percent support, reflecting a two-point increase from the 39 percent support he garnered in the last survey released mid-July.

The biggest change, however, appeared to be for DeSantis, who fell from 15 percent support to 11 percent support in a matter of two weeks. In other words, Trump’s lead has expanded from 24 percent to 30 percent.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie came in third place, just three points behind DeSantis with eight percent support — a two-point increase for Scott and a one-point increase for Christie from the last survey.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy followed two points behind with six percent support, up from four percent in the last survey.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum followed with five percent support. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley saw three percent support, former Vice President Mike Pence saw two percent, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson saw one percent. Fifteen percent, overall, remain undecided.

2024 New Hampshire Republican Primary Trump 41% (+2 from July 12)

DeSantis 11% (-4)

Scott 8% (+2)

Christie 8% (+1)

Ramaswamy 6% (+2)

Burgum 5% (+2)

Haley 3% (-2)

Pence 2% (+1)

Hutchinson 1%

Undecided 15% (-2) National Research | 500 LV | 07/25-26https://t.co/HxLrIZNVPR pic.twitter.com/oByvP7M2pG — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 27, 2023

The survey also shows that Trump enjoys a 23-point advantage over DeSantis on empathy toward Republican voters and a 14-point advantage on the “best chance of beating Joe Biden,” according to the survey.

Trump also leads DeSantis as the best candidate to improve the economy (55 percent to DeSantis’s ten percent) and as the strongest candidate to oppose far-left progressives (44 percent to the Florida governor’s 19 percent support).

RELATED — Donald Trump Jr.: Never Trump Billionaire Donor Movement Largely Behind DeSantis Bid

The survey was taken July 25-26, 2023, among 500 likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters and has a +/- 4.38 percent margin of error.

An American Pulse survey released this month examining the race in the Granite State also found Trump leading the GOP primary field, this time with a 37-point lead — 48 percent to DeSantis’s 11 percent.

The survey follows the leak of a memo labeled as a “confidential friends and family update,” in which the DeSantis campaign described its plan to revamp itself.