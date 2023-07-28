Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has moved to second place in Ohio’s Republican primary race, knocking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to third place, the latest Ohio Northern University poll revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Of the candidates currently running for the Republican Presidential primary, who would you be most likely to vote for at this time?”

Former President Donald Trump leads the pack with 64 percent support— 52 points ahead of any of his competitors. Ramaswamy comes in second place with 12 percent support, and DeSantis dropped to third place with nine percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in fourth with six percent support, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with three percent support. All others saw two percent support or less.

The survey was taken July 17-26, 2023, among 675 registered voters and comes as others slowly begin to gain on DeSantis in other surveys as well.

For instance, a Kaplan Strategies national survey released last week found Ramaswamy tying with DeSantis for second place with 12 percent support each, and another survey out of South Carolina shows DeSantis falling to third, behind Haley.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 48% (+36)

• Ramaswamy — 12%

• DeSantis — 12%

• Christie — 5%

• Scott — 5%

• Pence — 4%

• Haley — 3%

• Hutchinson — 1%

• Undecided — 10% ⦿ Kaplan Strategies | July 17-18

⦿ n= 800 LV | MoE: ±3.5%https://t.co/K5Oljeq6zz pic.twitter.com/x7RIVnFLxk — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 20, 2023

SC poll

Trump ahead by 32 points and close to 50.

Nikki Haley also ahead of Tim Scott in their home state. pic.twitter.com/TfrpO6ZWWo — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 23, 2023

Many conservatives have criticized DeSantis’s campaign, which has failed to really take off since his launch in late May.

“[Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis (R) is running a terrible campaign. I mean…he’s a great governor…when people try to rewrite his record as governor, I don’t think that’s fair. He’s been a great governor. Vivek Ramaswamy is running the campaign that Ron DeSantis should be running,” Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News at the 2023 Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Vivek Ramaswamy is gonna probably finish second, and Ron DeSantis will finish third, fourth, or fifth,” he predicted.

WATCH: Exclusive — Charlie Kirk: Vivek Ramaswamy ‘Running the Campaign Ron DeSantis Should Be Running’

Senior editor of Human Events Jack Posobiec told Breitbart News at the same event that he believes DeSantis is at risk of losing his 2028 frontrunner status due to what many consider to be his premature presidential campaign.

“So for 2028, yes, I think at this point, he [DeSantis] is in jeopardy of losing that frontrunner status. And on his current trajectory, depending on if he’s able to pivot, depending on if he’s able to stem the bleeding of cash and staff that he’s doing right now, you could end up like Ted Cruz, you know, or you could end up like Scott Walker, who is, you know, basically a cable news commentator at this point,” he said.

