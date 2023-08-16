An illegal alien wanted for rape in Guatemala with an Interpol Red Notice was found living in the sanctuary state of New York after having already been deported from the United States.

Alejandro Pixtun-Hernandez, a 56-year-old illegal alien fugitive from Guatemala, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents last week in New York, which serves as a safe haven for illegal aliens with its strict sanctuary state law.

According to ICE officials, Pixtun-Hernandez was first wanted in Guatemala in March 2014 for aggravated rape, but in October 2014, he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Subsequently, Border Patrol agents served Pixtun-Hernandez with an expedited deportation order, and he was deported to his native Guatemala just days later. At a later date, Pixtun-Hernandez again crossed the border and successfully got into the U.S. as millions of so-called “got-aways” have in recent years.

In November 2021, the international criminal police organization known as Interpol issued a red notice for Pixtun-Hernandez. On August 10, ICE agents arrested Pixtun-Hernandez, who had been living in New York for an unknown period of time.

Pixtun-Hernandez remains in ICE custody until his deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.