Sen. John Kennedy Likens Trump’s ‘Unprecedented’ Indictments to Political ‘Zombie Apocalypse’

The “unprecedented” indictments against former President Donald Trump resemble a “zombie apocalypse,” according to Louisiana Senator John Kennedy, who warned that they will “really test our political system.”

Speaking on The Hugh Hewitt Show on Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed the “surreal” indictments against Trump by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice.

“President Trump has been indicted four times in the last five months; it’s surreal,” he stated. “Politically, it’s sort of like a zombie apocalypse.”

Kennedy also highlighted the exceptional political nature of the charges.

“I mean, we’re not talking about a door dash driver here, he’s a former president of the United States and he is a current active candidate for president of the United States running against a party whose four prosecutors have indicted him,” he said.

“And regardless of what you think about President Trump, this is unprecedented,” he added.

According to Kennedy, the indictments are going to “really test our political system.”

“I mean, this is the sort of thing that happens in countries whose Powerball jackpots is 387 chickens and a goat,” he said. “I mean, we don’t don’t do that in America.”

He also warned that it “won’t be the last” time such tactics are used now that such a precedent has been established.

“There are thousands of prosecutors out there in America, Republican and Democrat, [who are] very ambitious,” he said. “And now that the glass has been broken, I worry about what that means for the rule of law in our system.”

Noting that many Democrats are “celebrating today,” thinking the latest indictment will help President Biden’s reelection bid, Kennedy insisted the president’s poll numbers reflect his “abysmal” state.

“Now, when you’re that unpopular, what do you try to do? You try to change the subject. You say, ‘ I may suck, but the other guy sucks more; I may be bad but the other guy is worse’,” he explained. “And I think there’s going to be a lot of that politically. They are going to keep the focus on President Trump and his indictments.”

“Will it work? I don’t know, but that’s what I see from 30,000 feet,” he added.

The comments come as a Georgia grand jury indicted Trump on Monday as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into the former president, which would be Trump’s fourth indictment in the past five months.

The former president is facing two federal charges from Special Counsel Jack Smith based on his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of White House documents.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg also brought over 30 counts of falsifying business records against Trump.

Last month, Sen. Kennedy stated he thinks the Justice Department will do “whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee, because that’s who President Biden wants,” and Biden “thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat.”