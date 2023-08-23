Donald Trump Defiant: Declares He Will ‘Proudly’ Be Arrested in Georgia

A defiant former President Donald Trump has declared he will “proudly” present himself at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday for arrest on charges related to a grand jury alleging he tried to illegally overturn the 2020 election.

Trump used his social media network Truth Social to make his declaration 24-hours ahead of his courtroom date. He wrote:

NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!

The former president will be turning himself in one day after the GOP presidential primary debate on Fox News, which he has refused to attend.

Former President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that he will “not be doing the debates” amid such strong poll numbers putting him high above his opponents. https://t.co/fufSI1o7MZ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 21, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the former president’s bond in the Fulton County case has been set for $200,000.

The former president and his 18 co-defendants were charged on August 14 with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

They received a deadline of Friday at noon to hand themselves in for booking.

As Joel Pollak of Breitbart News noted, the 41-count indictment “charges former President Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his campaign aides with multiple crimes for a nationwide challenge to the 2020 vote.”

“The indictment was released close to midnight on Monday after a rushed grand jury process that took just one day to consider a complicated set of allegations involving 19 defendants, including the president, across a wide array of states and jurisdictions,” Pollak wrote. “The indictment does not fundamentally concern actions taken in Georgia, but describes words spoken and actions taken by the Trump campaign in a variety of other states in their efforts to cast doubt on the controversial 2020 presidential election,” he added.