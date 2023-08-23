GOP Debate Livewire *** Candidates Face Off in Milwaukee as Trump Sits with Tucker Carlson Instead

The 2024 GOP presidential primary is now officially underway as several candidates face off on the debate stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but the biggest elephant is not in the room.

Former President Donald Trump, in a snub to debate network Fox News, instead sat with former Fox host Tucker Carlson for a taped interview rolled out right before the debate on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, several other GOP candidates–Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie–are set to appear on the stage. Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are moderating the debate.

Follow along here on Breitbart News for live updates and analysis of the goings-on both on the debate stage and off where other news, particularly Trump’s interview with Carlson, is being made.