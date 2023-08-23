Poll: Ron DeSantis Plunges by Double-Digits over Last Month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has plunged by double-digits over the last month, a Yahoo/YouGov survey found.

The DeSantis campaign’s revamp — from laying off dozens of staffers to replacing his campaign manager — has done little to nothing to elevate his status in the polls, and the latest Yahoo/YouGov survey further demonstrates that.

Former President Donald Trump holds the lead with majority support — 52 percent. That reflects a four-point increase from his 48 percent in July.

DeSantis comes in a distant second, falling 40 points behind Trump with 12 percent support. However, that reflects an 11 point decrease from the 23 percent support the governor saw the month prior, in July.

Yahoo News notes that the 40 point lead is “also a new record.”

“Just last month, the former president led by 25,” the outlet reported.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy saw a positive increase over the last month, jumping to third place with eight percent support — a five point increase since July.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott came in fourth place with four percent support, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with three percent, former Vice President Mike Pence with two percent, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with two percent sport, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with one percent support.

DeSantis does not fare well in a head-to-head matchup against Trump either, garnering 23 percent to Trump’s 60 percent support. That reflects a six-point increase for Trump and ten point decrease for DeSantis since last month.

Yahoo/YouGov Poll: Trump Posts Biggest Lead Yet Over DeSantis Trump 52% (+4 from July)

DeSantis 12% (-11)

Ramaswamy 8% (+5)

Scott 4%

Haley 3%

Pence 2%

Christie 2%

Burgum 1%

Trump 60% (+6)

DeSantis 23% (-10) YouGov (B+) | 482 RV | 8/17-21https://t.co/EuCXsrLmz1 pic.twitter.com/rwQKhsnIqJ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 22, 2023

The survey was taken August 17-21, 2023, among 1,665 U.S. adults and comes ahead of the first Republican primary debate, which will see DeSantis and Ramaswamy take center stage, flanked by other qualified competitors.

Last week, the New York Times unearthed a “debate strategy” document by a group supporting DeSantis, which suggested that the Florida governor defend Trump while targeting Ramaswamy at the debate.

The debate, taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern.