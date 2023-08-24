GOP Primary Debate Had Zero Questions on Election Integrity

The first Republican presidential primary debate hosted by Fox News on Wednesday featured no questions on election integrity, despite polls showing the issue is important to conservatives.

“Not one question about election Integrity tonight,” former Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake posted on X. “If we can’t talk about our broken elections, how are we ever going to be able to fix them?”

Not one question about election Integrity tonight. They did give @Mike_Pence a platform to misrepresent what Grassroots Americans were actually asking him to do on January 6th, 2021. If we can't talk about our broken elections, how are we ever going to be able to fix them? — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 24, 2023

A recent poll conducted by the Honest Elections Project (HEP) from July 13-16 showed that the vast majority of U.S. voters support election integrity initiatives such as voter ID requirements and limiting mail-in voting, according to a report last month by the Federalist.

The poll found some 88 percent back voter-ID rules — including black (82 percent) and Hispanic voters (83 percent), according to the report. It also found three-fourths of voters think in-person voting is better than mailed-in ballots, and “overwhelming opposition” to noncitizens and minors voting in U.S. elections.

Yet despite this, debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha McCallum asked no questions on election integrity.

Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec posted: “Zero questions on election integrity. Zero questions on ballot operations. The questions sucked.”

In contrast, former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social before the debate:

NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!

Trump is scheduled to surrender himself to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, Thursday after district attorney Fani Willis indicted him on alleged efforts to reverse the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Conservatives slammed the debate for being out of touch with the Republican Party’s base.

Former U.S. Senate candidate for Pennsylvania Sean Parnell posted on X, “For the most part, this debate was not in anyway representative of where the base of the Republican Party is. Most of these candidates miss the moment. It’s not difficult to see why Trump is by far & away the front runner.”

For the most part, this debate was not in anyway representative of where the base of the Republican Party is.

Most of these candidates miss the moment.

It’s not difficult to see why Trump is by far & away the front runner. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 24, 2023

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.