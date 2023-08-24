New York Poll: Most Republicans Support Donald Trump

Most New York Republicans support former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary race, the latest Siena Research survey found.

The survey asked Republicans, “If the 2024 Republican primary for President was held today, who would you vote for: Donald Trump, or someone else?”

Sixty-four percent of Republicans said they would support Trump, compared to 27 percent who said “someone else” and eight percent who remain unsure.

Of those who said “someone else,” 24 percent chose Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as their top GOP choice, followed by 17 percent who said anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. All other GOP candidates fell to the single digits, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (8 percent), former Vice President Mike Pence (7 percent), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (4 percent), and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (3 percent). All remaining candidates listed saw one percent support or less:

NEW YORK 2024:

(D) Biden 47% [-3]

(R) Trump 34% [+6]

GOP PRES:

Donald Trump 64% [+3]

Someone else 27% [-7] [Change vs June poll]

Net Favs:

Biden: -4%

Hochul: -6%

Adams: -8%

Trump: -19%

Siena (A+) | 803 RV | 08/13-16

The survey was taken August 13-16, 2023, among 803 registered New York voters. It has a +/- 4.4 preempt margin of error and follows several other state-level polls showing Trump as the dominating candidate.

The latest Echelon Insights survey examining the race in New Hampshire, for example, showed Trump up 20 points having 34 percent support and DeSantis sinking to fourth place, garnering nine percent support:

A Trafalgar Group survey examining the primary race in Iowa showed Trump up over his competitors, with 42.1 percent support, compared to DeSantis’s 16.1 percent:

A Noble Predictive survey out of Utah showed Trump boasting a 30-point lead against his GOP challengers:

Utah 2024: Trump holds 30-point lead for Republican Nomination • Trump — 48% (+30)

• DeSantis — 18%

• Pence — 10%

• Ramaswamy — 6%

• Haley — 3%

• Scott — 3%

@NoblePredictive | n=301 | 07/07-18

Thursday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls showed Trump leading his competitors by more than 41 points.