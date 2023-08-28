Chicago Police Union Chief Calls Out Democrat ‘Hypocrites’ for Not Housing Migrants in Their Homes

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara called out Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) as “hypocrites” on Thursday for not housing border crossers and illegal aliens in their own homes.

Since the summer of last year, more than 12,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of Chicago. Today, more than 1,000 remain living in the city’s police stations — a decision by Johnson that has turned police officers into babysitters, according to Catanzara.

WATCH — Immigrants Make Camp, Scatter Belongings and Trash in Police Stations Around Chicago:

Rebecca Brannon, Independent Photojournalist/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Notably, Catanzara told the Chicago Sun-Times that none of the newly arrived border crossers and illegal aliens have ended up in City Hall where Johnson’s office sits, or at any of Pritzker’s properties in the state.

Pritzker is worth an estimated nearly $4 billion as a member of the Pritzker family — one of the wealthiest in the United States thanks to their ownership of the Hyatt hotel fortune.

“I don’t think there’s one single one of ’em living in City Hall — whether it’s on the county lobby floor or the City Hall floor. There’s certainly plenty of space to put a couple hundred in there, but I don’t see that happening in their workspace. But they certainly have no problem putting ’em in our workspace. Why be a hypocrite?” Catanzara told the Sun-Times:

Catanzara said it was “so ridiculous” that “there’s actually mail. Migrants are using police district addresses to receive their mail. They now have CPS out there recruiting migrant children to register for CPS just to have that number in the next two weeks to grab as much tax revenue as they possibly can. Whether these kids come to school or not, they don’t care. This is all a big game to far too many people.” [Emphasis added]

… “The governor wants to make Illinois a sanctuary state. Where’s his money? He’s worth billions of dollars. … How many migrants has he taken into his countless properties and vast acreage all over the United States? Has he taken any migrant families? No. They’re all hypocrites at the end of the day,” the FOP president said. [Emphasis added]

As of 2018, Pritzker has a home in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood, an equestrian farm in Wisconsin, as well as a vacation home in the state’s Lake Geneva region. Pritzker also reportedly owns a property in the Bahamas and a $12.1 million estate in South Florida.

Instead, costs are being passed onto Chicago and Illinois taxpayers.

After previously refusing to disclose how millions in local tax dollars were being spent on border crossers and illegal aliens, Chicago officials finally opened their books to CBS News. Of about $110 million allocated for migrants, half of the money is ending up in the hands of staff while $1.3 million has been used for security services.

Meanwhile, nearly $160,000 has been spent on laundry services for border crossers and illegal aliens, close to $70,000 has gone to table and chair rental companies, $67,000 paid for toilets and sinks, and $20,000 has been spent on linens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.