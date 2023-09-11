President Joe Biden ignored a question shouted by a reporter Sunday on whether he is worried about his son, Hunter, being indicted.

Biden held a rambling press conference on Sunday evening in Vietnam. After White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to end the conference, jazz music began playing and he began collecting his papers.

However, after a reporter shouted out a question, the 80-year-old answered and the jazz music was turned out.

Then as he began walking away from the podium, a reporter asked, “Mr. President — are you worried about your son being indicted? Mr. President?” Biden kept walking and ignored the question, as he typically does when faced with questions about his son.

The White House’s clip of the press conference did not include the exchange, stopping after Jean-Pierre tried to end it.

Biden has habitually ignored questions about Hunter Biden in the past.

Earlier this month, during a surprise visit to the FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., a reporter asked him at the September 1 visit if he would hand over his bank records to Congress for an ongoing investigation into his son’s foreign business dealings and whether he was involved or profited from them.

Biden raised both of his hands, laughed, and said, “Let’s talk about why I’m here.”

"Let's talk about why I'm here," Biden says as reporters ask questions he hasn't been told how to answer pic.twitter.com/k0pXQMaxaQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2023

He ignored the question — which was repeated — and instead answered a question on the G-20 summit, even though it was not on federal emergency response efforts either.

However, the question may soon become impossible to avoid.

Last week, Special Counsel David Weiss, said in a filing that he plans to indict Hunter Biden before the end of September.

“[T]he Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, Sept 29, 2023, at the earliest,” he wrote Wednesday.

“The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.”

