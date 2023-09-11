Joe Biden Ignores Question in Vietnam on Whether He Is Worried About Hunter Being Indicted

US President Joe Biden gestures as Vietnam's Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks to the media at the Communist Party of Vietnam Headquarters in Hanoi on September 10, 2023. Biden travels to Vietnam to deepen cooperation between the two nations, in the face of China's growing ambitions in …
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty
Kristina Wong

President Joe Biden ignored a question shouted by a reporter Sunday on whether he is worried about his son, Hunter, being indicted.

Biden held a rambling press conference on Sunday evening in Vietnam. After White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to end the conference, jazz music began playing and he began collecting his papers.

However, after a reporter shouted out a question, the 80-year-old answered and the jazz music was turned out.

Then as he began walking away from the podium, a reporter asked, “Mr. President — are you worried about your son being indicted? Mr. President?” Biden kept walking and ignored the question, as he typically does when faced with questions about his son.

The White House’s clip of the press conference did not include the exchange, stopping after Jean-Pierre tried to end it.

Biden has habitually ignored questions about Hunter Biden in the past.

Earlier this month, during a surprise visit to the FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C., a reporter asked him at the September 1 visit if he would hand over his bank records to Congress for an ongoing investigation into his son’s foreign business dealings and whether he was involved or profited from them.

Biden raised both of his hands, laughed, and said, “Let’s talk about why I’m here.”

He ignored the question — which was repeated — and instead answered a question on the G-20 summit, even though it was not on federal emergency response efforts either.

However, the question may soon become impossible to avoid.

Last week, Special Counsel David Weiss, said in a filing that he plans to indict Hunter Biden before the end of September.

U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One prior to departure from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on September 11, 2023, after a two-day visit to Vietnam. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty)

“[T]he Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, Sept 29, 2023, at the earliest,” he wrote Wednesday.

“The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.”

