Evidence “doesn’t exist right now” to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) claimed Sunday, taking aim at conservatives who believe an inquiry should begin immediately and ignoring findings to the contrary by House colleagues.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hinted in August that an impeachment inquiry could be launched in late September. If House Republicans move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, the process would come from a formal vote on the floor of the House, McCarthy told Breitbart News.

“The time for impeachment is the time when there’s evidence linking President Biden — if there’s evidence linking President Biden — to a high crime or misdemeanor. That doesn’t exist right now,” Buck told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. “And it isn’t really something that we can say, well, in February, we’re going to do this. It’s based on the facts. You go where the facts take you.”

Buck took aim at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), an outspoken critic of the Biden family, claiming it is “absurd” that Greene believes an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden should occur in September.

“Marjorie filed…articles of impeachment on President Biden before he was sworn into office more than two and a half years ago,” Buck said. “The idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd.”

Buck’s attack on Greene comes after the Georgia member told Breitbart News that Buck is a hypocrite for opposing an impeachment inquiry.

“Members like Ken Buck — he wrote the book Drain the Swamp… if you can’t be there for impeachment on Joe Biden after all the damning information that is coming out and continues to come, then what do you think draining the swamp actually means?” Greene told Breitbart News.

“They either should step down from the Judiciary Committee or remove themselves because they’re standing in the way of real justice for the American people,” she added.

Buck’s claims that no evidence exists to draw an impeachment inquiry mirrors Democrat bearing points and contradicts public opinion.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated in a Monday memo:

House Republicans constantly insist that they are investigating President Biden and not his adult son. In that case, we can form an obvious judgment on their investigation: it has been a complete and total bust—an epic flop in the history of congressional investigations.

According to a recent CNN poll, 61 percent of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine. Only 38 percent say Joe Biden was not involved, and just one percent say he was involved and did nothing wrong.

The powerful allegations against Joe Biden include but are not limited to photos, texts, video, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.