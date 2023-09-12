Matt Gaetz: Mayorkas Must Answer for DHS Freeing Illegal Alien Now Accused of Nearly Killing Police Officer

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is demanding answers from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after the agency released into the United States an illegal alien now accused of nearly killing a Chesapeake, Virginia, police officer.

As Breitbart News reported last month, 30-year-old illegal alien Yacarely Diaz-Castro of Nicaragua has been charged with drunk driving, causing serious bodily injuries after allegedly drunk driving and crashing her vehicle into the officer, who had pulled over a different car.

Police said the crash sent the officer over the guardrail, after which he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and vertebra. The crash may leave him with permanent injuries.

Gaetz, in a letter to Mayorkas, said he wants answers about how Diaz-Castro was released into the United States interior by DHS.

“Diaz-Castro was known to your Department. She is from Nicaragua and entered the United States illegally seven months ago, and she allegedly claims to have received a ‘Notice to Report’ Form I-385,” Gaetz writes:

This document, while itself an unlawful papering over of your open-border policies, does mandate a recipient report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) within 60 days, at which point the illegal alien should begin removal proceedings by receiving a “Notice to Appear.” Please reply to my office by October 2, 2023, with the following information: What was the immigration status of Yacarely Diaz-Castro on August 18, 2023? When, to the best of your Department’s knowledge, did Diaz-Castro unlawfully enter the United States? Did Diaz-Castro receive any “Notice to Report” from your Department or any subcomponent thereof? If so, please provide a copy. Did Diaz-Castro report to ICE at any point? If so, when? How many illegal aliens, like Diaz-Castro, have failed to comply with their Notices to Report? What steps is your Department taking to ensure swift removal of illegal aliens who fail to comply with their Notices to Report? How many law enforcement and first responders have been injured by illegal aliens like Diaz-Castro in the past two years?

Diaz-Castro is just one of nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens who have been released into American communities specifically through Biden’s parole pipeline.

In February of this year it was revealed that Biden’s DHS had given NTRs (Notice to Report) to about 600,000 border crossers and illegal aliens — the document provided to Diaz-Castro — ensuring their release into the United States interior without any follow-up to appear before an immigration judge.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.