President Joe Biden boasted about spending “tens of millions” of dollars on clean water for Ukraine, while still not having visited the disaster zone in East Palestine, where residents are still suffering from water contamination.

Biden, after welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Oval Office, touted U.S. aid to Ukraine in remarks to the press.

“No nation can be truly secure in the world if, in fact, we don’t stand up and defend the freedom of Ukraine from facing this Russian brutality and aggression. That’s why we brought together a coalition of more than 50 countries — more than 50 countries to help Ukraine defend itself, and it’s critical.

“And that’s why, together with our partners in Ukraine, we have provided humanitarian aid as well as tens of millions of people with food, clean water, and so much more,” he said.

Meanwhile, clean up operations continue in East Palestine, Ohio, where water is contaminated due to a train derailment on February 3, 2023. According to recent updates by the Environmental Protection Agency, homes and business are still being cleaned.

Biden promised in March to visit East Palestine, but has not done so. He was confronted about his broken promise earlier this month during a visit to Florida, where he said gave a rambling answer.

I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There’s a lot going on here, and I just haven’t been able to break. I was thinking about I’d go to East Palestine this week but then I was reminded I’ve gotta go literally around the world. I’m going from, from Washington to India to Vietnam to — and so it’s gonna be awhile but we’re making sure that East Palestine has what they need materially in order to deal with their problems.

The Messenger columnist Joe Concha commented on X that Biden was doing an “end zone dance” over providing clean water for Ukraine, while still not having visited East Palestine, writing;

President who wouldn’t visit East Palestine, Ohio after its air and water was contaminated following a toxic train derailment does an end zone dance over providing clean water for another country.

