Mark Levin’s tenth book, The Democrat Party Hates America, reached number one on the New York Times bestsellers list in the first week after its release.

The Democrat Party Hates America is the New York Times’s number one nonfiction book in both hardcover and the combined hardcover/e-book categories.

The book comes from Simon and Schuster’s conservative imprint, Threshold Editions, which publishes authors like Donald J. Trump, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, including his forthcoming Breaking Biden.

“THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA DEBUTS AS #1 ON THE NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER NONFICTION LIST, HARDCOVER AND ALL FORMATS, THANKS TO YOU,” Levin posted online. “I am sure they’re grinding their teeth over there. More importantly, we MUST spread the word, like Thomas Paine! Thank YOU to those who jumped in early and thank YOU to those who are going to join us!”

The book surpassed high-profile writers for the number one spot, including Walter Isaacson’s biography of Elon Musk (last week’s #1) and Anderson Cooper’s latest book about the Astor family.

Another #1 bestseller won’t shock fans of Levin’s writings. The Democrat Party Hates America reached number one on Amazon’s list of best sellers before it was released on September 19. His previous book, American Marxism, sold well over one million copies — a stunning quantity.

“Mark Levin is a giant in conservative publishing,” Marlow said. “He is the undisputed king when it comes to sales, and he always backs it up with hard-hitting, exciting text. I just finished the Democrat Party Hates America and it truly is one of his best. I learned a lot,” the Breitbart editor continued. “Just to make the New York Times list as a conservative is an achievement. To top it is something else altogether.”

The Democrat Party Hates America highlights “the radically dangerous Democrat agenda that is upending American life,” according to a description of the book.

“The Democrat Party stands for the relentless pursuit of power and control,” Levin wrote in the book. “The Roman Republic lasted 482 years. Our republic is only 247 years old. If the Democrat Party succeeds, the American experiment will have failed,” he added.

He also described President Joe Biden as a “reckless and stubborn autocrat who has frequent temper tantrums and screams and curses at his staff.”

Levin previously told Breitbart News his book unravels “all the lies and propaganda Americans have been fed by the party’s press and surrogates for more than a century.”

“This book is like none I’ve written and none anyone has read. The Democrat Party is an autocratic party that has never embraced Americanism. And today it’s destroying our culture, Constitution, voting system, educational system, citizenship, law and order, and more. It is an evil and poisonous party and always has been,” Levin told Breitbart News.

“I unravel all the lies and propaganda Americans have been fed by the party’s press and surrogates for more than a century,” he added. “And it’s leading a revolution to fundamentally transform our country into a one-party tyranny.”

