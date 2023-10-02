New evidence showing a Chinese entity wired money to Hunter Biden, with Joe Biden’s home address as the beneficiary, means the president can no longer claim that he was not involved in the family business, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.
Hunter Biden received two wires totaling $260,000 in 2019, originating from Chinese business partners who listed Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address for the funds, the House Oversight Committee revealed Tuesday. Hunter did not reside with Joe Biden in Delaware when his Chinese business partners wired money to his father’s address, court documents show.
“They can’t hide behind, ‘He was going through a tough time,'” Greene explained. “The reality is that all of the evidence that we’re coming up with through subpoenas of actual bank statements and wire transfers prove the money trail is leading to Joe Biden.”
Joe Biden repeatedly falsely claimed that he never spoke about business with his son. He also falsely claimed Hunter never received money from China. Recent revelations contradict his claims.
“Joe Biden has been a part of it all along,” Greene said. “Joe Biden lied. And again, he’s on record about that one because he was like, ‘Oh, no, my, my son doesn’t take money from China.'”
Many Democrats and establishment media personalities used Hunter’s drug use as a defense against House Republican investigations into the Biden family. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), once-populist-Democrat-turned-establishment-defender, previously used this line of attack. “And I think it’s especially atrocious given that this was a person who has been open about struggling with substance misuse, and it’s just a horrifying thing to do,” she claimed in February.
Critics say Hunter Biden’s drug use did not prevent him from raking in millions of dollars from foreign business deals while his father was an American official, offering no real work in return. Others simply argue Hunter Biden’s drug abuse appeared to not inhibit his ability to peddle influence at the White House.
“He [Hunter Biden] took money from China while he’s living at his father’s house,” Greene told Breitbart News. “And you know, Joe Biden’s Delaware address is the address that Hunter used. So they can’t hide behind drug use.”
Court documents show Hunter Biden did not officially reside with his father in Delaware when his Chinese business partners wired money to Joe Biden’s address.
Recent polling compared to previous polling data shows a majority of voters consistently believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business:
- 61 percent of Americans said Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, according to a September CNN poll.
- 51 percent of voters believe Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden, according to a September Yahoo/YouGov survey.
- 66 percent of voters said Joe Biden discussed business with his son, according to a June Harvard/HarrisX poll.
- 62 percent of voters contend Joe Biden “participated” in his family business deals, according to a February Harvard Cap/Harris poll.
The White House, Democrats, and their allied media outlets push outright disinformation by claiming there is “no evidence” to support an impeachment inquiry into the president. “I can tell you that Hunter did not share his business with his dad,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told CNN. “I can tell you that he did not share money from his businesses with his dad. And as the evidence out there, his dad, like all good parents, tried to help Hunter when Hunter needed that help.”
Legal scholar Jonathan Turley argued during Thursday’s impeachment inquiry hearing that monetary benefits to Biden family members are benefits to Joe Biden and, therefore, implicate him in wrongdoing.
“Courts have found that various benefits to family members can be attributed as a benefit to the principle. That has included everything from throwing a golf contest in the favor of a son of a politician to paying for gifts,” he said.
