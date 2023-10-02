Hunter Biden received two wires totaling $260,000 in 2019, originating from Chinese business partners who listed Joe Biden’s Delaware home as the beneficiary address for the funds, the House Oversight Committee revealed Tuesday. Hunter did not reside with Joe Biden in Delaware when his Chinese business partners wired money to his father’s address, court documents show.

“They can’t hide behind, ‘He was going through a tough time,'” Greene explained. “The reality is that all of the evidence that we’re coming up with through subpoenas of actual bank statements and wire transfers prove the money trail is leading to Joe Biden.”

Joe Biden repeatedly falsely claimed that he never spoke about business with his son. He also falsely claimed Hunter never received money from China. Recent revelations contradict his claims.