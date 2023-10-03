In light of the ongoing fraud trial of former President Donald Trump, which is widely regarded as merely the latest in a campaign of sustained persecution against him, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard warned of “an extremely dangerous precedent” being set by the Democrat “elite,” whom she accuses of “abusing our justice system and the rule of law to go after their political opponents.”

Former congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard discussed the recent legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump during the Thursday broadcast of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) Gutfeld!

According to Gabbard, “when you’re talking about suspending all of Trump’s rights really what they’re doing is suspending and destroying the very foundation of our democracy.”

“And we’re seeing it right before our very eyes,” she added.

Citing celebrated author and neuroscientist Sam Harris who argued that norms are superior to laws, the former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate warned that the Democrats are “so intent on undermining the rule of law and destroying our democracy in order to destroy President Biden’s major political opponent, they are setting this incredibly dangerous precedent that anyone who comes into power after this [they’ll] say ‘hey, they did it before.’”

“This new norm is something that is they are that they are creating,” she added.

Pointing to Trump’s hours-long presence in court on Monday due to the $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him, Gabbard maintained that “we saw it play out today in the court.”

“Trump spent the day in court here in New York City instead of out campaigning, which is exactly where they want him,” she explained, “where the New York Attorney General who campaigned on the fact that she would go and take down Trump.”

“Well she’s carrying that out right now,” she added. “Interfer[ing] — using the rule of law — in order to interfere with our democracy.”

The matter comes as Trump appeared in court for the first day of his trial on Monday, blasting New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York Judge Arthur Engoron, the presiding judge over James’ civil fraud case against the former president, and the entire process.

President Trump makes statement on New York witch hunt 🚨 pic.twitter.com/coRAGNBNMl — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 2, 2023

In August, Gabbard blasted the “politicized” and “disqualified” Justice Department’s indictment of former President Trump, along with its willingness to “destroy” the Democrats’ main political opponent and “protect the Democrat elite.”

Newest Trump indictment is Biden Admin's latest tyrannical tactic to distract and drain resources from his main political adversary. So now anyone who criticizes how govt runs an election is a criminal? Dem elite are destroying our democracy/country. pic.twitter.com/H7L4iojWuQ — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 5, 2023

In July, Gabbard, who formally announced her departure from the Democrat Party in October, warned the recent indictment of Trump may be the “final nail in the coffin of our democracy.”

She also criticized Trump’s previous “politicized indictment,” calling it the “latest example” of the Democrat establishment “putting their own personal and partisan political interest ahead of the interests of the American people and our country.”

“It is a despicable, extremely dangerous turning point for our country,” she added.

She also slammed her former political party, describing it as a group with ill intentions coalescing around a label while tearing the country apart.

Republican officials have expressed support for Trump in the face of what Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) described as “serial election interference.”

On Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ civil suit against Trump is part of “a systematic effort to destroy” the former president.