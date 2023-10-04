Donald Trump Rakes in Over $45.5 Million During Third Quarter Fundraising

Former President Donald Trump raked in more than $45.5 million in fundraising during the third quarter of 2023, his campaign announced on Wednesday.

The nearly $46 million raised during the third quarter is $10 million more than the campaign raised during the second quarter. Of the $45.5 million, over $37.5 million is cash on hand, with roughly $36 million designated for use during the primary elections.

“In an impressive testament to the overwhelming grassroots support behind President Trump that will lead to dominating victories, close to $36 million of the total cash on hand is designated for the primary,” Trump’s campaign said in a statement.

The campaign said the fundraising numbers “are even more impressive considering the Summer months are usually when most campaigns experience lagging fundraising support.”

“President Trump and his campaign have completely shattered that notion, the statement added.

Trump Campaign Raised Over $45.5 Million in Q3 with More Than $37.5 Million Cash On Hand pic.twitter.com/MLN5QDfJ2J — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 4, 2023

Trump’s campaign also pointed out that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) campaign has just $5 million in cash on hand available for the primary election.

“Meanwhile, the DeSanctimonious campaign admits to only having $5 million cash on hand available for the primary election— a grave indication that Ron’s candidacy may not live to see the Iowa caucuses in January, or even, the end of this month,” the statement continued.

“While DeSanctus’ fundraising, like his poll numbers, has seen an exponential drop even from July, President Trump outraised his impressive $35 million haul in Q2 (which doubled Q1 fundraising) by more than $10 million,” Trump’s campaign noted.

Trump’s legal woes have likely fueled his supporters to donate to his presidential campaign. In August, Trump announced his campaign raised $7.1 million after he surrendered himself into custody at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Trump’s fundraising numbers also correspond with an increasing lead in the polls. The former president has a commanding lead over his Republican primary challengers. An October Morning Consult survey found Trump leads his opponents with 61 percent support, compared to DeSantis’s second-place 13 percent. Recent surveys have also shown that Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.