Protesters Ram Vivek Ramaswamy’s Car During Iowa Visit

Two protesters rammed into 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s car while he was not in the vehicle during his visit to Iowa on Thursday.

News of the crash broke from Daily Mail reporter Katelyn Caralle, who said on X that nobody sustained injuries and that the presidential candidate was actually not in the car at the time.

“Two protesters, aged 22 and 26, rammed their vehicle into [Ramaswamy’s] car as he visited Saints Rest Coffee House in Grinnell, Iowa on Thursday. The 2024 presidential hopeful is not hurt and was not in the car at the time of the incident,” said Caralle.

“The estimated cost of repair is $600 to each vehicle,” she added.

Two protesters, aged 22 and 26, rammed their vehicle into @VivekGRamaswamy’s car as he visited Saints Rest Coffee House in Grinnell, Iowa on Thursday. The 2024 presidential hopeful is not hurt and was not in the car at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/witPOe9uj1 — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) October 5, 2023

Here Vivek engages with protesters during that same stop. pic.twitter.com/cinphRxGMw — Katelyn Caralle (@Katelyn_Caralle) October 5, 2023

Ramaswamy later said on X that he had a discussion with the protesters before the ramming happened.

“Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors,” he said.

Had a civil exchange with protestors today, right before two of them then got into their car & rammed it into ours. Those two should be held accountable, but the rest of the peaceful protestors shouldn’t be tarred by the behavior of two bad actors. https://t.co/AePWupLDEj — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 5, 2023

As Breitbart News reported in 2022 ahead of the midterm election, political violence against Republican candidates and staffers saw an uptick.

“Violence against candidates and volunteers is evidence of a greater political tension,” Breitbart News noted. “Other politically-motivated acts of violence have been committed against Republican voters themselves. For instance, on September 18, a 41-year-old man admitted to killing an 18-year-old kid with his car after a heated debate during which the man decided that the teenager was part of a ‘Republican extremist group.'”

