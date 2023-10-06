Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Speak at CPAC in October

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to address the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) set to start in mid-October, the Daily Caller reported Friday.

Kennedy will speak alongside prominent Republicans like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Daily Caller that Kennedy “has a unique voice in advocating for the defunding of the weaponized bureaucracy and ensuring the constitutional right of medical freedom.”

“Kennedy joining such an important event is a reflection of the splintering of the left-wing coalition that has gone full woke Marxist to the point that traditional liberals don’t feel welcome anymore,” Schlapp added.

Kennedy’s support among Democrat primary voters peaked at 21 percent, an April Emerson College poll found.

However, Kennedy is reportedly set to launch his independent candidacy on October 9 in Pennsylvania, where he confirmed he will make a “major announcement.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Kennedy plans to announce his independent candidacy on October 9 in Pennsylvania, according to a text reviewed by Mediaite. Kennedy’s campaign also plans to launch “attack ads” against the Democrat National Committee (DNC) to “pave the way” for his announcement. … “I’m going to be in Philadelphia on October 9, to make a major announcement at the very birthplace of our nation,” Kennedy said. “I’m not going to tell you right now, exactly what that announcement will be. I can say, though, that if you’ve been waiting to come to one of my public events, this will be the one to come to.” … “So how are we going to win against the established Washington interest? It’s not through playing the game by the corrupt rules that the corrupt powers and the vested interests have rigged to keep us all in their thrall,” Kennedy added. “Instead, we’re gonna have to rewrite the assumptions and change the habits of American politics.”

The Daily Caller also revealed that GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy will make his first CPAC address at the October conference.

“We are also honored to have Vivek Ramaswamy – a true patriot and rising star fighting for the values of life and liberty for every American,” Schlapp told Daily Caller. “Ramaswamy has made a massive impact on the political scene in a short amount of time. He comes from the world of business and is willing to courageously fight the woke agenda of corporate America.”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.