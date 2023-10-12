Photo: Hunter Biden Attends Malibu Rally for Israel

Hunter Biden, the wayward son of President Joe Biden, came out Thursday to join a rally for Israel in Malibu, California, near Los Angeles.

The rally was one of several pro-Israel rallies, planned and spontaneous, that have been taking place in L.A. since Palestinian Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,300 people in a massive attack inside Israel last Saturday.

Nearly 100 local supporters of Israel gathered along the Pacific Coast Highway, waving Israeli flags and holding signs urging that the hostages — estimated at more than 100 — taken by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization be set free.

Hunter Biden was there as well, and joined a rabbi in the prayer ritual of putting on tefillin, boxes containing holy verses from the Torah, wrapped around the arm and head with leather straps. He is married to Melissa Cohen, who is Jewish and South African.

According to the Daily Mail, the two have matching tattoos of the word “shalom,” the customary greeting meaning “peace.”

Hunter is notorious for his alleged involvement in a complex influence-peddling scheme, in which his father and other family members used him as a conduit to foreign business contacts to raise money, including from China, Ukraine, and other countries.

Elsewhere in L.A., hundreds of students walked out of class at the University of California at Los Angeles to support the Hamas terrorists and the Palestinian cause, shouting “Intifada!” and other slogans, as they carried Palestinian flags around the campus.

They were part of a nationwide protest by pro-Palestinian students. Hamas has called for a “Day of Rage” on Friday the 13th.

