Hamas Attack Claims Victims Spanning 40 Countries: Over 275 Foreign Nationals Killed, Abducted, Maimed

The profound shockwave emanated by a sudden and violent attack by Hamas terrorists against Israel over the weekend is reverberating across the world, leaving a tragic tapestry of loss, abduction, and injury that has affected numerous nations from six continents, each mourning and frantically searching for its citizens targeted in the “savage” onslaught.

This brutal attack, which saw over 1,300 killed, thousands of wounded, and scores of hostages taken, has not only struck a harsh blow to Israel but also to numerous families across the globe, leading to nearly 80 foreigners being killed and many others wounded or taken hostage.

Many missing foreigners were attendees at a music festival where scores lost their lives in an abrupt nightmare as terrorists used guns, knives, and grenades to butcher the innocent partygoers.

Distressing video warning. Verified video shows the moment attendees of a rave festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 tried fleeing from oncoming Hamas gunmen. Many from the festival were killed, injured and/or kidnapped by the Islamist militants. pic.twitter.com/o5HAXwpCa7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023

In light of the attack, numerous nations are mourning their dead, desperately seeking their missing, and attempting to negotiate for their abducted citizens.

The United States, Thailand, and France have been severely impacted, experiencing substantial casualties and cases of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, other nations, including Nepal, Argentina, Russia, the UK, and Canada, are also grappling with heart-wrenching losses and the terror-stricken predicament of locating their citizens.

Hamas didn't only attack Israel – it murdered, maimed, raped, and abducted at least 40 foreign nations. Every one of these governments must condemn Hamas and demand the return of the hostages. pic.twitter.com/CyPBasxa38 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 12, 2023

United States: 27 lives lost, with more citizens unlocated, leaving the nation grappling with shock and loss.

There are also reports of several American hostages, with the White House confirming that over 20 Americans are still unaccounted for in Israel.

Top Biden spokesman John Kirby: "I think we all need to steel ourselves for the very distinct possibility that [the number of Americans killed by Hamas] will keep increasing and that we may, in fact, find out that more Americans are part of the hostage pool." pic.twitter.com/h2n0e4YoCU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

Thailand: A staggering 21 killed, 13 injured, and 14 likely abducted.

Thailand confirms that 11 of its nationals were taken hostage by Hamas and are presumably being held in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/xhDa84KEqs — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 8, 2023

“I would like to convey my condolences to another loss of Thai worker’s life, the death toll is 21 now,” Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on X, formerly Twitter.

🔴🇹 The number of #Thais killed in the Hamas-Israeli conflict has risen to 21, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Thursday. Fears are mounting over the fate of others who have been taken hostage by #Hamas. pic.twitter.com/M00C70FSha — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 12, 2023

France: Grieves over 13 fatalities, with 17 missing, some of whom are feared to be kidnapped children.

▶️ REPLAY: Families of French hostages held by Hamas speak at press conference https://t.co/LlxmRUoOqz pic.twitter.com/2moxaVmCuS — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 12, 2023

Nepal: Ten lives lost and another missing, with several confirmed abducted.

17 Nepali students🇳🇵have been kidnapped by Hamas and are currently being held hostage after being taken from their universities in Israel. Nepal’s Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rijal said 7 Nepali students in Harzliya have been taken captive and injured while an additional 10 have… pic.twitter.com/RMhgMHQXAD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 8, 2023

Argentina: Seven killed, while 15 more are missing.

Other nations, such as the UK (four killed; 17 missing), Canada (three killed; three missing), Russia (four killed; six missing), Ukraine (seven killed; nine missing), Brazil (two killed; one missing), Peru (two killed; three missing), and more are also recounting their dead, searching for their missing, and treating their wounded.

On Tuesday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly noted that a “significant number” of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

BREAKING: Number of Ukrainian citizens killed in the attack on Israel by Hamas rises to 7. Another 9 are missing 🇺🇱 pic.twitter.com/SmXlFAV1eH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 12, 2023

In one incident, the mother of 22-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk recognized her daughter in online videos, revealing the harrowing situation of hostages amidst Gaza terrorists.

The mother of Shani Louk, the woman whose body was seen on video in the back of a pick-up truck driven by Palestinian terrorists to Gaza, released a statement earlier today. She confirmed she had seen her daughter on the video & asked the public for help with more information pic.twitter.com/LDcPsjGHP8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 8, 2023

Such stories are unfolding in various nations, revealing the personally tragic stories emerging from a geopolitical catastrophe.

Officials, too, share in the outcry.

“They have not been located and are not answering calls,” stated Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani regarding two missing Israeli-Italians.

On Saturday, Hamas’ multiple-pronged attack saw the Gaza-based terror group resorting to abuse, executions, and kidnappings of men, women, children, and, at times, full families and even an elderly Holocaust survivor. None were spared.

In southern towns, the terrorists went door-to-door shooting Jews and burning homes with families inside, proceeding to murder soldiers and infants alike, all while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilian centers.

While the exact number of individuals abducted remains unclear, Hamas terrorists have claimed more than 100. One senior Israeli military official shared a preliminary assessment that at least 150 Israelis were taken hostage by the Palestinian terrorists.

Hamas has since threatened to execute captives on live television.

Countless accounts from the attacks, which have been described as reminiscent of the Nazi era, have revealed the hideous atrocities that victims faced.

On Monday, Breitbart News reported that families of several kidnap and murder victims from Hamas’ savage attack over the weekend have reported the terrorists using the cell phones and social media accounts of their victims to send them graphic photos and taunting text messages.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to crush Hamas, whom he described as a “brutal enemy, worse than ISIS.”

🚨BREAKING: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: “Every Hamas operative will die. Hamas is ISIS. We will crush them and get rid of them, just as the world crushed and got rid of ISIS”pic.twitter.com/gD5e2RMXbQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2023

“We are all fighting for our home,” he noted. “The unity among our nation in times of sorrow breaks beyond our boundaries and reaches the whole world.”

He concluded by quoting the biblical prophet Isaiah: “They helped every one his neighbor; and every one said to his brother: ‘Be of good courage.’”