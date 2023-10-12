Speaker of the House Race Turns Sharply Against Steve Scalise

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, speaks to the press after a House Republicans caucus meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, October 11, 2023. Republicans nominated Scalise as their candidate for speaker of the US House of Representatives on October 11, 2023, as they sought to …
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) chances of becoming the Speaker of the House deteriorated Thursday after he failed to build upon shifting support during a closed-door meeting.

Scalise failed to secure enough votes on Wednesday from the Republican conference, receiving just 113 member votes, three of whom were delegates from territories. Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) received 99 votes, and eight voted present. Scalise’s 110 number means he does not have a majority of the majority.
Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan

Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“He told a lot of people he was going to be at 150. He wasn’t there,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters on Thursday, noting that “time is of the essence” because government funding runs out in mid-November. It is a “big hill” to climb, McCarthy added.
McCarthy's Fight To Become Speaker Drags Into Fourth Day

Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks with Rep. Steve Scalise during a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images).

Jordan tried to coalesce support behind Scalise, but about ten Republicans opposed the Louisiana congressman obtaining the gavel. Breitbart News reported those include Reps. Max Miller (R-OH), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Former President Donald Trump also appeared to oppose Scalise’s bid because of loyalty issues. “I like Steve, I like both of them very much,” he told Fox News. “But the problem, you know, Steve is a man that is in serious trouble, from the standpoint of his cancer.”

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) (L) during a meeting with the House Deputy Whip team at the East Room of the White House March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with the House Deputy Whip team to discuss the new House Republican Healthcare Bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Then-U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with then-House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) during a meeting with the House Deputy Whip team at the East Room of the White House March 7, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“I’m going to be with anybody they pick. And if Jim decides to do that, that’s going to be up to Jim,” Trump added. “But I will certainly be with anybody that they pick… But I mean, the one thing with Steve, he’s got to get well. He’s got to get well. He’s got to get strong.”

In a blow to Scalise’s fragile support, Anna Paulina Luna, who switched her support from Jordan to Scalise on Wednesday, changed her mind again after lawmakers met on Thursday afternoon. “There is no consensus candidate for speaker. We need to stay in Washington till we figure this out,” she said. “I will no longer be voting for [S]calise. I don’t even think we make it to the floor.”
The setback was reinforced by sources who told Newsmax that they expect Scalise to drop out of the race as soon as Thursday. Jordan, who narrowly lost the conference vote for Speaker, is the only current alternative candidate to Scalise. Jordan and his allies say if Scalise’s chances of becoming speaker weaken, it could help him consolidate support, two people familiar with the thinking told the Washington Post.

Not everyone supports Jordan. Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday that Scalise is the “best option for Ukraine.” In turn, Kinzinger, a so-called “Never Trump” Republican and CNN commentator, took aim last week at Jordan. “I would put [Jordan] in the camp of Christian nationalist where he believes that he is truly fighting the dark forces and the Constitution in some cases is an impediment,” Kinzinger told CNN. “It is very dangerous for this country, very dangerous for the House.”

Until Republicans consolidate support behind a candidate, the House will likely postpone floor votes. “I think it is foolish to rush this to the floor unless you have 217 votes,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) told the New York Times. “It’ll be interesting.”

