Speaker of the House Race Turns Sharply Against Steve Scalise

Jordan tried to coalesce support behind Scalise, but about ten Republicans opposed the Louisiana congressman obtaining the gavel. Breitbart News reported those include Reps. Max Miller (R-OH), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Former President Donald Trump also appeared to oppose Scalise’s bid because of loyalty issues. “I like Steve, I like both of them very much,” he told Fox News. “But the problem, you know, Steve is a man that is in serious trouble, from the standpoint of his cancer.”