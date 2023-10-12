Speaker of the House Race Turns Sharply Against Steve Scalise

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) chances of becoming the Speaker of the House deteriorated Thursday after he failed to build upon shifting support during a closed-door meeting.
Jordan tried to coalesce support behind Scalise, but about ten Republicans opposed the Louisiana congressman obtaining the gavel. Breitbart News reported those include Reps. Max Miller (R-OH), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Nancy Mace (R-SC), and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).
Former President Donald Trump also appeared to oppose Scalise’s bid because of loyalty issues. “I like Steve, I like both of them very much,” he told Fox News. “But the problem, you know, Steve is a man that is in serious trouble, from the standpoint of his cancer.”
“I’m going to be with anybody they pick. And if Jim decides to do that, that’s going to be up to Jim,” Trump added. “But I will certainly be with anybody that they pick… But I mean, the one thing with Steve, he’s got to get well. He’s got to get well. He’s got to get strong.”
Not everyone supports Jordan. Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday that Scalise is the “best option for Ukraine.” In turn, Kinzinger, a so-called “Never Trump” Republican and CNN commentator, took aim last week at Jordan. “I would put [Jordan] in the camp of Christian nationalist where he believes that he is truly fighting the dark forces and the Constitution in some cases is an impediment,” Kinzinger told CNN. “It is very dangerous for this country, very dangerous for the House.”
Until Republicans consolidate support behind a candidate, the House will likely postpone floor votes. “I think it is foolish to rush this to the floor unless you have 217 votes,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) told the New York Times. “It’ll be interesting.”
