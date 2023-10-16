Exclusive—Alex Marlow: Meet Frank Biden—International Businessman, Education Maverick, Hit-and-Run Coward, Nude Selfie Senior

What happens after you publish a book like Breaking Biden is never predictable, but I certainly didn’t expect someone to try to “out” Joe Biden’s 69-year-old brother using a naked selfie that appeared on a gay dating app.

A photo of Frank Biden was uploaded to a website called GuysWithiPhones.com. It’s hard to know for certain who did the uploading. (Frank claims his phone “must have been hacked”). But the photo is definitely Frank. He confirmed that.

(For the record, like all decent people, I’m opposed to outing.)

The Daily Mail broke the story based on the findings of the non-profit Marco Polo, which thoroughly investigates the Biden family. The release of this image came just a couple days after I released a piece explaining that Frank was involved in a fatal hit-and-run, refused to pay a settlement owed to the daughters of the man who died, and brother Joe helped him hide and avoid his debt.

Classy.

In the image (no need to click, seriously), Frank is nude—save for glasses and a floppy ball cap—and in terrific shape. He’s tanned and meticulously shaven.

One clear takeaway from the image is that Frank Biden must be incredibly vain. This shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has begun to read my New York Times bestselling book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration. I explain in the first chapter that Joe Biden and his siblings were raised to believe that they can do anything. Joe certainly has lived that way, and so have his brothers and sister. Or, at least they’ve lived like they can get away with anything.

Joe Biden’s family members have been incredibly influential on his life and career. You cannot understand him without understanding them. Here at Breitbart.com, I’m going to serialize some articles covering key biographical details that every American ought to know about the rest of the Bidens. Some of them have been a part of his campaigns, at least one worked in his government, and all of them have bagged cash off of the family name — that is, Joe’s name.

Let’s begin with Frank.

After all, the car crash cowardice, alcohol-related driving incidents, and the well-shorn nude selfie hardly illustrates the entirety of a man’s life.

Joe Biden Advi$or, Tax Delinquent

Born in November 1953, Francis W. “Frank” Biden hadn’t even waited until his twentieth birthday to hitch his wagon to his big brother’s star. He organized student volunteers on campuses during Joe’s 1972 campaign that ended in an upset victory. That set the tone for the rest of Frank’s life.

From being involved with various philanthropies associated with his brother’s name to working in the Clinton administration, Frank’s career highlights are all on the periphery of Democrat politics. Frank has achieved few accolades on his own outside of his brother’s shadow, and he seems fine with that. He touted his familial ties in an ad for his law firm: “The two Biden brothers have long held a commitment to pushing environmental issues to the forefront,” the ad says, implying that the new president endorses working with his brother’s firm.

This ad came out on Inauguration Day 2021, the day Joe became president.

Placing the ad on that particular day is a little on the nose, even for the Bidens.

The short bio listed on the Berman Law Group, where Frank serves as a “Senior Advisor (Non-Attorney),” claims he has been an “advisor and unpaid campaign coordinator over many years” for his brother’s campaigns. A year after Joe Biden became president, Frank told a medical professional group in Boston that he could help them get “federal dollars.”

After the July 1999 traffic accident that ended in the death of single-father Michael Albano, Frank owed Albano’s surviving daughters $275,000 each for his role in the crash. He refused to pay until more than 20 years later when the debt neared $1 million.

During that time, he was delinquent in paying taxes and had a lien from the IRS for $23,638.59. This shows that a) Frank had income, and, thus, could have at least begun to pay his victim’s daughters, and b) despite his ties to Democrat politics, Frank does not like paying taxes.

International Businessman

Throughout Joe’s vice presidency, Frank was a dealmaker in several complex international real estate development schemes in Costa Rica and Jamaica, putting himself in a position to get access to substantial U.S. government funding dedicated to those countries. (The best coverage of this part of Frank’s bio was reported by Breitbart Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer in his book Profiles in Corruption.)

When Vice President Joe Biden attended a Summit of the Americas conference in Costa Rica in 2009, it was the first time a “high-ranking American official” had visited the country since 1997. Just like clockwork, a few months after VP Biden’s visit, Costa Rica News “announced a new multilateral partnership ‘to reform Real Estate in Latin America’ between Frank Biden… and the Guanacaste Country Club, a newly planned resort.” Naturally, Frank had no apparent ties to Costa Rica or any particular knowledge of how to build a country club, but “[t]he Costa Rican government was eager to cooperate with the vice president’s brother.”

No kidding.

And cooperate they did. While Joe was Vice President, one of Frank’s companies, Sun Fund Americas, got into business with the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Education. The Obama-Biden administration’s Overseas Private Investment Corporation had authorized a $6.5 million taxpayer-backed loan for the project, Schweizer reported.

That’s quite a coincidence.

Education Maverick

Another industry Frank delved into without any qualifications or experience is education. Also in 2009, Joe’s first year as VP, the Obama-Biden federal stimulus package allotted $5 billion for “innovative educational models,” which included charter schools.

Frank pounced on the opportunity. He became president and director of development for a Florida company called Mavericks in Education Florida LLC, more commonly known as Mavericks. Frank called himself “the big cheese” of the company.

Mavericks eventually opened eight schools in Florida, including one in Fort Lauderdale, where Frank acquired a building from a scandal-ridden power broker named Jesse Gaddis, who’d gained notoriety as “Fort Lauderdale’s Taxi King,” Schweizer reported. At the time, Gaddis had known ties to mobsters and drug smugglers, including his brother and business partner, Donald Gaddis, who was killed during a drug-smuggling operation for double-crossing his mob boss. Frank’s deal turned out to be extraordinarily lucrative for Gaddis, who began collecting high-interest-rate payments every month on the public dime.

The charter schools themselves, however, were an extraordinary failure. Several posted graduation rates lower than 10 percent.

Long story short: Frank Biden flew around in PJs, a mobbed-up guy made a lot of money, and children got screwed.

Florida’s auditor general investigated Mavericks in 2013 and 2014 and accused them of illegally collecting tax dollars for students who did not fully attend the school.

Mavericks had received more than $70 million in state funding by 2014, and all along the way “Frank enjoyed access to the highest levels of the White House,” Schweizer reported, even attending exclusive meetings with education officials.

While on the campaign trail in 2020, Joe Biden told a Texas crowd that he does “not support any federal money . . . for for-profit charter schools—period. The bottom line is it siphons off money from public schools, which are already in enough trouble.” Shamelessly, Joe acted as though his own brother’s scandalous for-profit charter school business didn’t exist.

It certainly wouldn’t have existed if not for Joe Biden.

All of this is just one small part of the “secret money machine” behind Joe Biden and his family. The rest of the details are in Breaking Biden.

