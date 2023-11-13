Illegal aliens being deported from the United States will be a “horrifying reality” if former President Donald Trump is elected president next year, a spokesman for President Joe Biden’s campaign says.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump’s immigration agenda was detailed in the New York Times over the weekend. The plan includes:

Mass deportations of illegal aliens

An end to birthright citizenship for the U.S.-born children of illegal aliens

A large-scale increase in immigration detention space

The end of former President Obama’s DACA program for illegal aliens

A travel ban for countries with a history of exporting terrorism

Safe Third Country Agreements to end asylum shopping

The reinstatement of the Remain in Mexico policy

The reimposition of Title 42 to better control the southern border

In response, Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa told Politico the plan is a “horrifying reality that awaits the American people” if Trump is elected president in 2024.

“Mass detention camps, attempts to deny children born here citizenship, uprooting families with mass deportations — this is the horrifying reality that awaits the American people if Donald Trump is allowed anywhere near the Oval Office again,” Moussa said:

These extreme, racist, cruel policies dreamed up by him and his henchman Stephen Miller are meant to stoke fear and divide us, betting a scared and divided nation is how he wins this election. [Emphasis added] … The American people chose unity over division and hope over fear in 2020 when they elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and sent Donald Trump packing, and they’ll do it again next year. [Emphasis added]

Today, there are at least 1.2 million fugitive illegal aliens living across the U.S. who have final orders for deportation whom Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has not deported.

Last month, a House Judiciary Committee report from Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Tom McClintock (R-CA) suggests that Biden’s DHS is failing to deport about 99 percent of illegal aliens arriving to the U.S.

By the end of last year, records revealed that Biden’s DHS drastically cut the number of illegal aliens being deported from the interior of the U.S. after having been arrested by local or state law enforcement. The agency deported the fewest illegal alien gang members in Fiscal Year 2022 since Obama was in office.

WATCH — Tom McClintock: Biden Has Welcomed 2.9M Illegal Aliens Into United States, a Population the Size of Mississippi

C-SPAN

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.