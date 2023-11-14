President Joe Biden’s “inner circle” was reportedly briefed in recent meetings of negative polling that shows the White House’s economic message of so-called “Bidenomics” is not resonating with American voters.

The report suggests the president’s economic record might not prove a successful line of attack against former President Donald Trump in their likely 2024 rematch. Biden focused his reelection hopes on so-called “Bidenomics,” which some Democrats believe should be “heaved” into a “dumpster.”

Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a far-left group, told Politico’s Adam Cancryn on Tuesday it briefed White House officials, Democrat congressional leaders, and top party operatives in September and October regarding negative polling about “Bidenomics.”

The group presented the polling alongside Data for Progress, another far-left organization. The survey’s findings were damning:

Only 35 percent of Americans trust Democrats more on economics

of Americans trust Democrats more on economics 7 out of 10 people say Joe Biden’s economy is not getting better

“They offer a window into a White House well aware that its economic message wasn’t resonating, even as it’s repeatedly dismissed such fears as overblown,” Politico reported on the meetings:

Democrats have fretted for months about Biden’s poor economic approval ratings, with some going as far as directly urging the White House to abandon the “Bidenomics” branding, which the administration has used as shorthand for the president’s economic agenda. Biden’s advisers remain confident their strategy will pay off over the long term. But the private polling discussions provide clues as to how the administration might tweak their argument over the next several months. Biden officials during the sessions pored over data that tested a range of new messages designed to narrow the polling deficit — from more directly targeting Republicans over Donald Trump-era tax cuts to attempting to revive a fight over Social Security.

Tuesday’s report comes after dozens of Democrats told Politico’s Jonathan Martin that Biden must change his economic strategy to remain in the White House.

“His aides are under no illusion about their challenge,” Martin wrote, highlighting their “level of despair was striking” because “Biden is indeed in peril.”

Recent polling reveals Biden’s sagging economy is the number one issue for voters:

50 to 34 percent of voters of voters trust Trump over Biden to restore the economy

59 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy

disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy 51 percent said there was “no chance” they would vote for Biden

