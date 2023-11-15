Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) blasted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday over the death of two Americans from her district, allegedly killed by a teenage illegal alien involved in a likely cartel smuggling operation.

“Secretary Mayorkas, I want you to look at these innocent Americans. Do you see them?” Greene asked Mayorkas, holding a photo of Jose and Isabel Lerma, who were killed in a crash allegedly caused by 17-year-old illegal alien Luiz Alfredo Mencias-Escobar of Honduras, whom police allege was carrying out a human smuggling operation, likely for the Mexican drug cartels.

“I do, congresswoman,” Mayorkas responded, to which Greene continued:

They are dead. They’re from Dalton, Georgia in my district; they’re dead because a 17-year-old, likely affiliated with the cartels, was smuggling illegal aliens into our country in Texas, breaking our laws, and this happens every single day in our country. [Emphasis added]

Greene then slammed the eight House Republicans who voted with Democrats Monday to not impeach Mayorkas from his top position at the DHS, warning the secretary that the House GOP will eventually have the votes to remove him.

“Earlier this week, eight Republicans joined the Democrats and protected your job,” Greene told Mayorkas. “But I want you to know, you have a short time coming. You can honorably resign, or we’re going to impeach you, and it’s happening very, very soon.”

The latest reports regarding the alleged human smuggling operation Greene mentioned indicate that the DHS could have, on a number of occasions, prevented the deaths of Jose and Isabel Lerma.

The Daily Mail reports:

Records indicate that Luiz Alfredo Mencias-Escobar is from Honduras and crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas, in April of 2019. He was released with a Notice to Appear in court, where a judge ordered his removal from the country. [Emphasis added] In April of this year, the young man was stopped in Zavala County, where he was the passenger in a failed attempt to smuggle people across the border. [Emphasis added] Sheriff’s deputies turned him over to Border Patrol, and despite his standing removal order, he was handed to Department of Health and Human Services employees and returned to his mother’s home in Houston. [Emphasis added]

The case comes as President Joe Biden again ignored the “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens” on November 1, which was first declared by former President Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has previously estimated that about 2,000 Americans and legal immigrants are killed by illegal aliens annually. The federal government continues to refuse to track such crime data.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.