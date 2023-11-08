Exclusive: Eight Dead in Texas after Human Smuggling Pursuit Ends in Crash

A suspected migrant smuggler and seven others died after the driver’s vehicle collided with an innocent motorist near Batesville, Texas. According to a law enforcement source, the smuggler who was transporting five suspected migrants and was fleeing from Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers when the accident occurred just before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 57 in Zavala County near the small farming community of Batesville — more than 50 miles from the border. According to the source, a DPS Highway Patrol trooper noted suspicious behavior by the occupants and attempted to stop the vehicle. A pursuit ensued that ended when the suspected migrant smuggler crashed into an oncoming vehicle, killing himself and five suspected migrants. Two occupants in the oncoming vehicle, unrelated to the suspected migrant smuggling, were also killed as a result.

This pursuit is but one of many law enforcement officers in Zavala County have witnessed in recent months. An increase in migrant smuggling on rural Texas roadways has led to more high-speed police pursuits. These pursuits sometimes end in vehicle crashes, causing extensive physical injuries and death to migrants and innocent motorists.

Breitbart Texas recently spoke to Zavala County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rick Rios, who says the migrant smugglers often travel to the border region hoping to make a quick buck. Social media websites offer drivers “pin drop” markers, letting them know where to find the migrants waiting for transportation. The messages include an offer of up to several thousand dollars to provide transportation to the migrants.

According to Rios, the smugglers sometimes are from the larger metropolitan areas near Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Others involve residents from farther away who accept online offers to make what they believe to be easy money.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating Wednesday’s accident. The identities of those involved have not been announced as of press time.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.