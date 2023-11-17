Poll: Trump Leads with 60% Support as Challengers Fall to Single Digits

Former President Donald Trump’s lead in the Republican primary race grows stronger as the months go by and his challengers fall to the single digits, a Republican Main Street Partnership (RMSP)/Women2Women/Cygnal survey found.

One thing is clear: Republican primary voters overwhelmingly back the former president. The survey found Trump garnering support from 60 percent of GOP primary voters. No other challenger comes remotely close, and there is no clear second choice, either.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came 51 points behind with nine percent support, and both Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley followed one point behind with eight percent support each.

RELATED VIDEO — NOW WE GOT BAD BLOOD! Vivek and Haley SNUB EACH OTHER, Shake Hands with Others:

NBC News

According to the survey’s press release, “Most of the presidential primary candidates are viewed favorably by primary voters, with the exception of Chris Christie (-24 net favorable).”

Further, the survey found that GOP primary voters view inflation and illegal immigration as their top two priorities moving forward — 41 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

“Older voters (age 65 and over) are the most concerned about immigration (68%), while women are more concerned about inflation than men, with 44% of women ranking it as their most important issue versus 38% of men,” per the press release.

“With the first primary votes two months away, Republican voters want candidates with clear plans to tackle Bidenomics-fueled inflation and fixing our failed border policy are key to securing their vote,” Sarah Chamberlain, RMSP President and CEO said in a statement.

The survey was taken November 9-10, among 801 likely GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 3.46 percent margin of error and continues the months-long pattern of Trump wholly dominating in the Republican primary field, with no one coming remotely close, despite their best efforts.

RELATED VIDEO — Christie: I Am Running Against Trump, Haley, DeSantis Running for Second Place:

Haley is expected to dump millions into Iowa and New Hampshire in the coming weeks in hopes of gaining momentum and trouncing DeSantis, but neither of them have been able to put a dent in Trump’s lead not just nationally but in key states such as New Hampshire, Iowa, and South Carolina. Trump leads by double digits in all polls and has not participated in any of the debates.