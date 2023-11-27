Texas Gov. Abbott Skydives with 106-Year-Old Veteran

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made headlines Monday after skydiving with a 106-year-old veteran.

“My biggest fear was realized. And that is, I would land, and I will not be able to walk away from the landing spot,” Abbott, who is paralyzed from the waist down due to an incident that occurred in 1984, joked after the dive, triggering laughs.

Abbott participated in the activity alongside Al Blaschke, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos. According to the Texas Tribune, “Blaschke has made headlines for his previous skydives.”

Per the outlet:

He went skydiving for the first time on his 100th birthday in 2017, and when he did it again in 2020, he broke the world record for the oldest man to do a tandem parachute jump.

Former Texas State Rep. John Cyrier (R) shared footage from the dive with the caption, “Nice landing for both @GregAbbott_TX and a 106 year old WWII veteran.”

Nice landing for both @GregAbbott_TX and a 106 year old WWII veteran. #txlege pic.twitter.com/6Wpa3gR1p0 — John Cyrier (@JCyrier) November 27, 2023

The adventurous feat comes days after Abbott formally endorsed former President Donald Trump for president.

“We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America. We need a president who is going to secure the border,” Abbott said. “I’m here today to officially proclaim my endorsement for Donald J. Trump to be President of the United States of America, again.”

“Joe Biden is causing a potential terror threat in the United States of America,” Abbott continued, emphasizing that the “president has one ultimate responsibility and that’s national security.”

RELATED VIDEO — Gov. Abbott Announces “Texas Tactical Border Force” to Address Expected Illegal Immigrant Surge:

Office of the Governor Greg Abbott

“Joe Biden has failed at national security. Well, I’m here to tell you that there is no way, no way that America can continue under the leadership of Joe Biden as our president,” he added, as Trump welcomed the “big endorsement.”