Poll: Plurality of Voters Back Biden Impeachment Inquiry as ‘Legitimate’

A plurality of voters believe the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden is “legitimate,” Fox News polling revealed Sunday, representing the first time public opinion supported the inquiry.

The poll found:

49 percent said the inquiry is a “legitimate action on a serious matter.”

49 percent said the inquiry is a "legitimate action on a serious matter."
48 percent said it is a "bogus attempt to undermine Biden's presidency."

4 percent [sic] were undecided.

The December survey shows an uptick in support since September, when:

47 percent said the inquiry is a “legitimate action on a serious matter.”

47 percent said the inquiry is a "legitimate action on a serious matter."
48 percent said it is a "bogus attempt to undermine Biden's presidency."

5 percent were undecided.

The poll surveyed 1,007 registered voters from December 10-13 with a 4.5 point margin of error.

The polling comes after the House voted to formally open an impeachment inquiry, providing investigators the means to compel information the White House refuses to provide Congress. The Biden administration failed to provide investigators:

Information about two loan agreements Joe Biden allegedly executed with James Biden for a total of $240,000

Information about two loan agreements Joe Biden allegedly executed with James Biden for a total of $240,000
99.98 percent of requested records from President Joe Biden, including alias emails

Documents about an alleged $5 million bribe Joe Biden allegedly accepted

Materials related to Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents

Recent polling shows Americans are skeptical of Joe Biden:

ABC News/Ipsos: A plurality of Americans are not confident about how the Justice Department handled the investigation into Hunter Biden.

ABC News/Ipsos: A plurality of Americans are not confident about how the Justice Department handled the investigation into Hunter Biden.
Yahoo/YouGov: A majority of voters believe Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden.

TIPP: 63 percent say Joe Biden violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by assisting Hunter Biden in the Burisma Holdings deal.

House investigators announced they would probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They later revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

