Poll: Trump’s Lead over Biden Grows in Multi-Person Race

Yet another survey is showing former President Donald Trump leading President Biden in a head-to-head matchup, and that lead only grows when independent candidates are added to the mix, as seen in the latest Harvard/Harris survey.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 election for President were held today and it was between Donald Trump, the Republican and Joe Biden, the Democrat, who would you vote for?”

Trump leads Biden by five points, garnering 47 percent support to Biden’s 42 percent. Another 12 percent remain unsure.

Trump also leads Biden among independents, and by an even greater margin — 45 percent to the 81-year-old’s 38 percent. The former president also sees more enthusiasm and support from Republicans than Biden sees from Democrats, as 87 percent of GOP respondents said they would support Trump, compared to 78 percent of Democrats who said the same of Biden.

While there has been lingering speculation on who Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent bid would hurt more, recent surveys, including this one, suggest it would be Biden. In a three-way matchup, Trump leads Biden by an even greater margin — seven points, or 41 percent to Biden’s 34 percent. RFK Jr. sees 17 percent support, and another seven percent remain unsure.

Once again, Trump has the advantage among independent voters, even with RFK Jr. in the mix, leading with 37 percent to Biden’s 29 percent and RFK Jr.’s 20 percent.

Trump’s dominance does not end there, either. In a presidential race with Biden, RFK Jr., independent candidate Cornel West, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Trump’s lead only grows more, jumping to eight percent. Trump leads with 41 percent, followed by Biden (33 percent), RFK Jr. (15 percent), West (two percent), and Stein (two percent). Trump’s advantage among independents in that field is still +11 points.

By comparison, both former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s GOP competitors, fail to lead Biden in a head-to-head matchup alone, down by two percent and three percent, respectively.

The survey was taken December 13–14 among 2,034 registered voters and reflects the findings found in countless surveys as of late, showing Trump leading Biden in the national race for the White House and in key swing states as well.