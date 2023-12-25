Top 5 Joe Biden Fact Checks of 2023

President Joe Biden might receive coal from Santa Claus for Christmas this year. He was not truthful with the American people on a variety of issues.

Below are five times Biden misled, lied, or partially told the truth:

1) Fact Check: Biden Said He Never Met Hunter’s Associates

CLAIM: Biden claimed “it’s a bunch of lies” that he interacted with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates. “I did not,” he alleged when asked during a press conference in December.

VERDICT: False.

Photos show Joe Biden met with Hunter’s associates.

Biden just claimed "it's a bunch of lies" that he ever interacted with Hunter's foreign business associates. Here are four photos of Biden meeting with his deadbeat son's business associates. pic.twitter.com/7J36UE8gKJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2023

2) Fact Check: Biden Said “Unlawful Migration” Dropped by 97 Percent

CLAIM: Biden claimed in February to have cut “unlawful” migration by 97 percent.

VERDICT: Mostly False.

“Joe Biden used his State of the Union speech to claim he has gotten the U.S. border back under control, saying, ‘Since we launched our new border plan last month, unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela has come down 97 percent,'” Neil Munro wrote.

3) Fact Check: Biden Said Hunter Never Made Millions

CLAIM: Biden claimed in a 2020 debate with former President Donald Trump that his “son has not made money from China.”

VERDICT: False.

Hunter and the Biden family business made millions in 2017 from Chinese business deals, his lawyer said in court proceedings this summer.

RELATED VIDEO — Psaki: White House Wants Hunter Biden to “Please Stop Talking in Public”:

4) Fact Check: Biden Said, “No,” He’s Not Losing in Key Battleground States

CLAIM: Biden claimed in November he is not losing to former President Donald Trump in several top battleground states.

VERDICT: False.

Polling showed Biden losing to Trump in several battleground states.

5) Fact Check: Biden Said He Cut Deficit by $1.7 Trillion

CLAIM: Biden said in May he cut the national deficit by $1.7 trillion during his first two years as president.

VERDICT: False.

“Any reduction in the deficit is largely attributable to the reopening of the economy post-coronavirus pandemic and the expiration of coronavirus pandemic stimulus spending,” Sean Moran wrote.

More Breitbart News fact checks are here.

Follow Wendell Husebø on “X” @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.