Fact Check: Joe Biden Claims He Never Met Hunter’s Associates

Claim: President Joe Biden claimed “it’s a bunch of lies” that he interacted with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates. “I did not,” he alleged when asked during a press conference on Wednesday.
VERDICT: FALSE. Photos show Joe Biden met with Hunter’s associates. Those include:
- Devon Archer, Biden family associate
- Kenes Rakishev, Kazakhstani oligarch
- Jeffrey Cooper, Mexican business partner
- Vadym Pozharsky, Burisma Holding’s executive
Biden just claimed "it's a bunch of lies" that he ever interacted with Hunter's foreign business associates.
Outside of photo evidence, Joe Biden reportedly met several other associates:
- Eric Schwerin, Biden family associate
- Tony Bobulinski, businessman and whistleblower
- James Gilliar, Biden family associate
- Yelena Baturina, Russian oligarch
- Jonathan Li, CEO of BHR Partners
House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from both James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.
More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here.
Today, we are releasing a timeline of the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes.
President Biden has repeatedly denied knowing anything about his family’s business dealings despite evidence to the contrary.
