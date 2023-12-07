Fact Check: Joe Biden Claims He Never Met Hunter’s Associates

The House Oversight Committee announced late Monday it has subpoenaed Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, to appear for a deposition to Congress this Friday.
Claim: President Joe Biden claimed “it’s a bunch of lies” that he interacted with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates. “I did not,” he alleged when asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

VERDICT: FALSE. Photos show Joe Biden met with Hunter’s associates. Those include:

  1. Devon Archer, Biden family associate
  2. Kenes Rakishev, Kazakhstani oligarch
  3. Jeffrey Cooper, Mexican business partner
  4. Vadym Pozharsky, Burisma Holding’s executive

Outside of photo evidence, Joe Biden reportedly met several other associates:

  1. Eric Schwerin, Biden family associate
  2. Tony Bobulinski, businessman and whistleblower
  3. James Gilliar, Biden family associate
  4. Yelena Baturina, Russian oligarch
  5. Jonathan Li, CEO of BHR Partners

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from both James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here.

