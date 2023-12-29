Exclusive — Dennis Prager: Not Even ‘1% of American Liberals Heard of Thomas Sowell’

PragerU founder Dennis Prager told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that he does not believe even “one percent of American liberals” have ever heard of the economist Thomas Sowell.

“I don’t know if one percent of American liberals heard of Thomas Sowell,” Prager told Marlow at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

“The man is one of the giants of 20-21st century thought, and they don’t even know who he is,” he added. “We know all their ‘giants,’ but they don’t know one of ours. And the fact that he’s black makes him even more undesirable to be known.”

Marlow responded by telling Prager, “On your recommendation, I consistently still read the New York Times, and this is one of the things that I know you do to keep sharp. We do this on the right.”

“We know what they know. They don’t know what we know,” Prager affirmed. “We read what they read. They don’t read what we read.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Prager said that the corporate media fear that “one five-minute PragerU video will undo all the leftism” taught in years of public school.

“Since Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Hampshire, Florida, and Texas have considered allowing teachers to use PragerU videos, every major media outlet in the United States — NPR, the New York Times, Washington Post — have just attacked us,” Prager said.

“Our videos are five minutes,” he added. “They fear that one five-minute PragerU video will undo all the leftism of eight years of elementary school and four years of high school.”

Prager also noted that the corporate media worry that if conservative speakers “show up for 90 minutes on a college campus, we will undo four years of their left-wing indoctrination.”

“They’re right,” Prager affirmed. “It’s a legitimate fear. It is like the fear of a ship: one hole can sink a battleship.”

