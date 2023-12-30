Joe Biden’s Top 5 Worst Moments in 2023

President Joe Biden, 81, continued his record in 2023 of awkward and embarrassing moments, as well as alarming incidents demonstrating cognitive decline.

Below are the five top worst moments for Biden in 2023:

1) Joe Biden Took a Huge Fall on Stage at the Air Force Academy Graduation in June: A video shows Biden, then 80, start to walk quickly off center stage when he trips and stumbles, tumbling to his knees and nearly ending up on all fours. Personnel quickly picked him up before he hobbled behind a barrier. According to the White House pool report, he seemed to trip “on a black sandbag on the stage” but appeared “to be ok and continued to stand until the ceremony ended a few minutes later.”

CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement 2) Biden Lied in April About Being Born in the Same Hospital in Which His Grandfather Died While speaking at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton, Biden lied about his birth — one of many lies throughout the years. “My grandpop, who I never met, died in the same hospital I was born in two weeks before I was born,” Biden claimed. “My grandpop was, as they say in Maryland, from ‘Blamer.’”

The Biden family lineage says otherwise. Biden’s grandfather died in September 1941 in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Sun. Joe Biden was born in November 1942. 3) Biden Claimed in December That He Never Met Hunter Biden’s Associates Biden claimed “it’s a bunch of lies” that he interacted with Hunter Biden’s foreign business associates. “I did not,” he alleged when asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

Photos show Joe Biden met with Hunter’s associates.

4) Biden Again Falsely Claimed in May That His Son Beau Died in Iraq

Biden told U.S. servicemen during a visit with troops at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan that his late son Beau died in the Iraq War.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015 in Maryland.

5) Biden Falsely Claimed in April That He Only Has Six Grandchildren, Ignoring Hunter Biden’s Out-of-Wedlock Child

Biden claimed he only has six grandchildren, ignoring Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock child, Navy Joan Roberts, whose mother Hunter pays child support to — even as Hunter faced an ongoing court case to reduce payments.

Navy Joan Roberts, the four-year-old girl Hunter Biden fathered out of wedlock, was ignored by Joe Biden during a “Take Your Child to Work Day Greet” at the White House.

