Denver: Crews Sweep Migrant Encampments as More Arrive

The city of Denver, Colorado, has begun the process of clearing out migrant encampments as more arrive from across the southern border.

The crew began on Wednesday clearing out a migrant camp housing hundreds of people at Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. It came one day after the migrants had attended a city council meeting voicing their concerns about the sweep.

“The city said it will connect those living in the camp with housing and is working to open two more shelters. The city also said it has already received more than 300 rental applications, and nearly 100 people have either moved in or are preparing to move into housing,” noted KDVR.

The city confirmed to reporters that a significant number of migrants have been arriving in the city since December.

“Since December, more than 140 buses have arrived from Texas. Denver is also operating seven migrant shelters with 4,400 people being sheltered,” the outlet noted.

“At around 10:30 a.m., Denver Mayor Mike Johnston visited and spoke at the cleanup,” it continued. “He reiterated that those living at the encampment would be moved indoors to three different shelters. Johnston said 386 migrants have applied for housing and 95 have already moved into housing.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, the city of Denver has now hit a point where its status as a “sanctuary city” may come into question as more migrants keep arriving.

“We’re going to hit a capacity at which we just won’t be able anymore to manage the amount of inflow. And so, we’re trying to avoid that problem, but we know we can’t keep growing at this pace,” the mayor told MSNBC.

“When I took the oath of office six months ago, we had about 400 migrants in shelter[s]. We have more than ten times that number right now,” he added. “We’ve brought 35,000 through this year. And, remarkably, we’ve been able to get 99% of them up and placed into housing or work or onward travel. And so, we have been very successful, but now we’re hitting a breaking point at which there’s just not enough volume of work or housing in the city to support this ongoing volume, not to mention the impact on city budgets.”

