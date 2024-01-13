Maine state Rep. Mike Soboleski told Breitbart News Saturday that Democrats are so “petrified” of former President Donald Trump that they are moving to remove him from the ballot in states across the nation, including the Pine Tree State.

Soboleski spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Maine’s Democrat Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows, unilaterally determined that Trump cannot appear on the state’s ballot, citing the Insurrection Clause in Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

State Reps. Soboleski and Andrews proposed legislation to that would have created a special House Investigative Committee to determine if Bellows committed any impeachable offenses in ruling to bar Trump from the ballot.

The motion failed in the state House 60-80.

Soboleski said Bellows is “not a judge, she’s an appointed official by the Democrat Party for that position. She was determining on her own what Section Three of 14A meant.”

Soboleski also noted that Bellows is an elector for the 2020 presidential election and voted against Trump’s presidential bid. He also said that Bellows and the Maine attorney general were reportedly looking to see if Trump was eligible to be president as early as September.

Soboleski said that Trump is the man to restore “law and order” and that Democrats are trying to remove him from the ballot across the nation because they are “petrified” of him.

“He’s not a threat to democracy. We need to elect Donald Trump as our next president. We need to give him a Republican Congress and we need to appoint ethical U.S. attorneys to return our nation to law and order, and Donald Trump is the man to do that. They’re petrified of this man and this action right here, and what they’re doing with ballot access around the nation – how petrified and scared they are, Matt,” he explained on Breitbart News Saturday.

Soboleski hopes to win the Republican nomination for Maine’s second congressional district and unseat Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), who represents a swing district seat.

“I’m the only one that can unseat Jared Golden,” Soboleski declared.

Soboleski said that he can bring up Golden’s record of backing President Joe Biden’s leftist agenda, which includes voting for the Inflation Reduction Act, which he said is “basically the Green New Deal.” Soboleski also noted that Golden also voted for giving Washington, DC, statehood, which would give Democrats two more senators.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.