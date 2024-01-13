The House will move forward during the week of January 15 to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress despite his offer to sit for a deposition if once again subpoenaed, committee chairmen said Friday.

The denial of Hunter’s offer suggests House investigators do not trust the president’s son. He and his lawyers frequently engage in delay and public relations tactics.

Hunter proposed on Friday to sit for a closed-door deposition if Congress reissued a subpoena, arguing the prior subpoenas “are legally invalid” because the impeachment inquiry “did not yet exist when the subpoenas were issued.”

Hunter’s offer appeared to be another public relations ploy to provide Attorney General Merrick Garland with a reason not to prosecute him upon a successful contempt vote.

The vote remains set for the week of January 15 despite Hunter’s offer, which the committee chairmen deemed another delay tactic.

“For now, the House of Representatives will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress until such time that Hunter Biden confirms a date to appear for a private deposition in accordance with his legal obligation,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) said Friday.

“While we will work to schedule a deposition date, we will not tolerate any additional stunts or delay from Hunter Biden. The American people will not tolerate, and the House will not provide, special treatment for the Biden family,” they explained:

House Republicans have been resolute in demanding Hunter Biden sit for a deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. While we are heartened that Hunter Biden now says he will comply with a subpoena, make no mistake: Hunter Biden has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas. Instead of appearing for his deposition on December 13, 2023, Hunter Biden appeared on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol where he made a public statement without taking any questions. Then this week at the Oversight Committee’s markup of his contempt resolution, Hunter Biden pulled another stunt as he continued to defy duly issued subpoenas.

