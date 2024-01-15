Many Republicans celebrated former President Donald Trump’s Iowa win Monday evening by ripping the media and Democrats for trying to prevent Trump’s potential second term.

The race was called for Trump around 8:30 Eastern time, just 30 minutes into caucusing.

“I have said it before, I will say it again — President Trump is our Republican Nominee for 2024 & he will defeat Joe Biden this November to #SaveAmerica!” House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) posted on X. “Cue the journo and liberal meltdown.”

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, once a Trump critic, said the comeback was stunning. “Trump wins Iowa easily. Honestly – what a comeback versus where he was after 2020. It’s truly stunning,” she said.

“Establishment trash seething right now,” conservative media personality Darren J. Beattie posted.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) also chimed in to congratulate Trump. “Iowa is TRUMP Country! Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his MASSIVE win in the Hawkeye State. In November, the American people will vote to make America GREAT once again!”

Mike Davis, a lawyer and Washington, DC, insider who is close to the Trump team, said the win suggests other Republican presidential candidates should drop out of the race.

“Trump dominated Iowa,” he said. “Time for Republicans to rally around Trump. We must build a broad coalition. And win back the White House. To save our country. From the utter disaster called Joe Biden.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) issued a press release praising Trump’s victory.

“Tonight’s vote was an endorsement of President Trump’s extraordinary record and his ongoing vision to fix our economy, secure our border, and defend the freedoms and values that make America great,” he said:

With President Trump in the White House and with Republican Congressional majorities, we will work together to build the wall and end the Biden Border Crisis for good, curb inflation and restore our booming economy, rebuild our military, secure our elections, and create prosperity that will last for generations. His decisive and historic victory tonight should move our Party closer to uniting so we can achieve the ultimate victory in November.

