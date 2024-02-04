Nolte: NBC Poll — Trump Opens 2024 as Frontrunner Against Biden

Fresh polling from far-left NBC News shows former President Donald Trump with a sizable lead over His Fraudulency Joe Biden.

Nationally, Trump leads Biden by a stunning (in this poll – see the closing paragraph) five points, 47 to 42 percent.

That’s a nine-point swing in Trump’s direction since July of last year when Biden was up four, 49 to 45 percent.

With a 5.25 point margin of error, the shift in this poll of 1,000 registered voters between January 26-30 comes down to only one thing: Biden presiding over the worst first-term presidency since Jimmy Carter…

Currently, Biden’s job approval rating is only 37 percent. His disapproval rating is a full 60 percent. Both numbers represent his worst showing in this poll and put him -23 points underwater. In January of last year, he was down only four points with a 46/50 approve/disapprove rating.

Currently, only 35 percent of Hispanics, 29 percent of young people (18-34), and 27 percent of Independents approve of the job Biden’s doing.

For contrast, in this same poll in early 2020, Trump had an approval rating of 46 percent and still lost (allegedly).

No president in the history of this poll has seen their approval rating dip to 37 percent since President George W. Bush during the collapse of his second term.

In a potential 2024 rematch, only 75 percent of black voters support Biden (this should be at least ten points higher, while 16 percent support Trump. In 2020, Trump won eight percent of the black vote.

Incredibly, Trump tops Biden with the Hispanic vote, 42 to 41 percent. In 2020, Biden beat Trump with Hispanics by 34 points, 66 to 32 percent.

Even more jaw-dropping, Trump ties Biden with young people (18-34) at 42 percent. In 2020, Biden won 18-29 year olds by 24 points, 60 to 36 percent.

After three brutal years of Biden’s failed presidency, only 22 percent say the country is on the right track, while 77 percent say the wrong track.

Here is Biden’s approval/disapproval numbers on specific issues:

Economy: 36/61, and only 24 percent believe the economy will improve in the next year.

Foreign policy: 34/60

Israel’s war with the terrorists in Hamas: 29/60

On the general question of favorability, only 36 percent view Biden favorably, while 54 percent view him unfavorably. That puts him underwater -18 points.

Trump’s favorable/unfavorable rating of 38/52 is four net points healthier at -14 points.

And then we come to the most devastating numbers for Hunter’s Dad… The question of who will do a better job of handling the issues voters most care about. “[P]lease tell me whether you think that Donald Trump or Joe Biden would be better” is the question. Here are the answers…

Border

Trump: 57 percent (+35)

Biden: 22 percent

Economy

Trump: 55 percent (+22)

Biden: 33 percent

Being Competent and Effective

Trump: 48 percent (+16)

Biden: 32 percent

Improving America’s Standing in the World

Trump: 47 percent (+11)

Biden: 36 percent

Having the Necessary Physical and Mental Health

Trump: 46 percent (+23)

Biden: 23 percent

Dealing with crime and violence

Trump: 50 percent (+21)

Biden: 29 percent

Talk about the media fail of all fails… Even on the stupid, media-manufactured issue of “protecting democracy” that’s been wielded by billion-dollar corporations against Trump for three years, The Donald is down only two points: 41 to 43 percent.

Biden also tops Trump on baby-killing abortion, 44 to 32 percent, and treating illegals humanely, 48 to 31 percent.

Even if Biden’s corrupt Justice Department manages to win a phony conviction against Trump, Hunter’s Dad only pulls ahead two points, 43 to 45 percent — and I doubt that once New Media relays the facts of that phony conviction, those numbers will stand.

Throughout all of 2020, not one NBC News poll (and there were around a dozen) put Trump any closer to Biden than six points down. NBC’s final 2020 poll showed Trump down ten points. He lost (allegedly) by 4.5 points.

