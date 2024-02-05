Chamber of Commerce Endorses Lankford Plan to Reward Corporations with More Foreign Workers

The United States Chamber of Commerce, representing the nation’s biggest multinational corporations, has endorsed Sen. James Lankford’s (R-OK) bill that would reward companies with more foreign workers to hire for American jobs.

The bill, negotiated by Lankford as well as Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), would increase the number of foreign workers by nearly 20,000 annually who can score green cards to take mostly white-collar professional jobs.

The Chamber of Commerce, which advocates for a flooded labor market where corporations have unlimited access to hire foreign workers, endorsed the bill.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see desperately needed border security, asylum, and immigration reforms included in the emergency supplemental funding proposal before the U.S. Senate,” the Chamber’s Neil Bradley said in a statement:

The economic disruption and human suffering wrought by our border crisis have become so severe that Congress cannot afford to ignore these problems any longer. We look forward to working with Members of Congress to pass these commonsense measures that will improve America’s security by addressing our southern border and supporting Ukraine and Israel. [Emphasis added]

Sinema, who helped craft the bill, counts the Chamber as one of her biggest donors. This year, alone, the Chamber’s political action committee (PAC) has thrown $10,000 her way for her expected re-election bid.

From 2018 through 2020, the Chamber’s PAC gave Sinema $3,500.

NumbersUSA CEO James Massa said the bill, overall, will add about 250,000 legal immigrants to the U.S. over five years — in addition to the already five million legal immigrants who are likely to arrive in the U.S. over that same period.

“NumbersUSA stands strongly against the so-called Senate ‘Border Deal’ because it increases legal immigration and fails to do anything to make the border secure,” Massa said:

Despite recent polling that show sensible immigration and a secure border are priorities for voters of both parties, the Senate proposal codifies into law illegal immigration minimums of over 500,000 per year, increases legal immigration by over 50,000 each year, and handcuffs future administrations from reversing the Biden administration’s open border policies. [Emphasis added]

In another giveaway to corporate America, the bill gives indefinite work permits to the adult children of foreign H-1B visa workers. As Breitbart News has chronicled for years, the H-1B visa program is rife with fraud and abuse where American professionals are often laid off after having been forced to train their foreign replacements.

The bill’s provisions to increase the number of foreign workers in the U.S. labor market comes even as President Joe Biden has driven the foreign workforce to the highest level in American history.

At the same time, as experts have testified to Congress, tens of millions of Americans remain on the labor market sidelines. Just last month, economist E.J. Antoni noted that new jobs have “all gone to foreign-born workers…”

“Not only are native-born workers way below their pre-pandemic trend, but they’re even below the pre-pandemic level,” Antoni wrote on Twitter. “In just the last year, a net 193k native-born workers lost their jobs, while a net 1.2 million foreign-born workers gained jobs and the number of people missing from the labor force remains stubbornly high, artificially reducing the unemployment rate.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.