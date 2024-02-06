Sen. Bill Cassidy Opposes Lankford Immigration Bill

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Tuesday he would oppose the Senate bipartisan border deal.

“We must control the border to stop illegal immigration and address the fentanyl flowing into our country,” Cassidy said in a written statement. “Even the author of the bill now acknowledges that this legislation needs more analysis and acceptance by the American people. For this reason, I will vote no.”

This makes Cassidy the twenty-second Senate Republican to oppose the legislation.

The legislation has taken a turn for the worse as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recommended on Monday that Republicans block the advancement of the Senate pro-migration bill.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who also opposes the bill, said on Monday that it betrays the American working class.

“This bill is, above all, a betrayal of American workers,” the Missouri populist explained in an op-ed for Compact Mag. He continued:

[H]and employers the ultimate anti-worker kryptonite: a shadow army of reserve labor, at the service of companies that have plenty of cash for dividends and stock buybacks, but somehow never enough to pay American workers a fair wage. After decades of flatlining pay and deteriorating protections, American labor deserves better. And a backroom deal like this isn’t merely bad policy—it is insulting.

The Senate border bill aims to curb the migrant crisis at America’s southern border, but skeptics believe that it would do little to accomplish that goal.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, for instance, praised the bill for preserving the Biden administration’s parole pipeline that has freed hundreds of thousands of border crossers into American communities.

The bill would also expedite President Joe Biden’s work permits for border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States.

