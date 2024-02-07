Ken Buck Donation to Matt Rosendale Could Trigger ‘Blowback’ from Trump

A PAC associated with Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), who voted against impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, could “trigger more blowback from Trump.”

NBC News reported on Tuesday that some of former President Donald Trump’s allies and advisers have been stewing over Rep. Matt Rosendale’s (R-MT) likely bid for the Senate to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT).

Many top Republicans have backed entrepreneur and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy as Rosendale failed to defeat Tester in the 2018 election cycle, during a time that many other Trump-friendly states such as Florida, Indiana, and North Dakota managed to win their respective elections.

A PAC associated with Buck plans to donate to Rosendale; NBC News said that this could engender more “blowback from Trump.” Buck has decided not to run for reelection, citing his frustration with the Republican Party’s adoption of concerns about potential election fraud during the 2020 presidential election:

Buck notably also joined with two other House Republicans to vote against the impeachment of Mayorkas, as Republicans try to hold him accountable for the historic migrant crisis unfolding under President Joe Biden.

The Colorado Republican was also one of the 25 “intransigents” who declined to vote for House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) bid for Speaker.

Buck most infamously worked with Democrats to push the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), a bill that would have funneled billions of dollars from big tech companies to far-left legacy media companies. Buck, coincidentally, received donations from the legacy media’s top lobbyists in Washington, DC.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-VA) said:

I’m just fed up with back stabbers, liars, and grifters. Matt Rosendale can not be trusted. He turned his back on Pres Trump and only endorsed him recently because Rosendale is planning to run for Senate AGAIN after already losing last time in the Senate race against John Tester. I have the same conservative voting record as Matt Rosendale but he’s a grifter. He’s not loyal to the people who have supported him like Pres Trump. He walks around with a military style buzz cut just like John Tester to fool veterans but Rosendale and Tester never even served in the military, unlike Tim Sheehy who was a Navy Seal. Kevin McCarthy spent nearly half a million against Rosendale’s opponent to help him win his congressional seat and Rosendale happily took the help. He’s hate [sic] for people to know that. Montana deserves a Senator who will fight for them and put America First. That’s why I endorsed Tim Sheehy for Senate and unlike Caroline Wren I’m not making a single penny.

This is a shame, I’ve always been nice to Caroline Wren. Caroline Wren is a paid political consultant working for Matt Rosendale just like she’s worked for Lindsay Graham and Mitt Romney. She loves the RINOs that line her pocket book. She makes her paycheck by promoting her own… https://t.co/jp6WQyhmrU pic.twitter.com/Cz1e9owg8D — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 27, 2024

Breitbart News reported that Rosendale has also funded House Republicans who have opposed President Donald Trump’s 2024 reelection bid, including Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Bob Good (R-VA).

Breitbart News also detailed Rosendale’s 2018 comments about deporting illegal aliens: “I don’t think it’s feasible to say that we’re going to Mexico to deport all of the illegal immigrants that are here right now:”

Juanita Broaddrick wrote, “One of the anti-Trump RINOs who just voted against impeaching Mayorkas is now helping fund Matt Rosendale’s Senate campaign. If RINO Ken Buck supports them, they are probably not the best for our party.”

One of the anti-Trump RINOs who just voted against impeaching Mayorkas is now helping fund Matt Rosendale’s Senate campaign. If RINO Ken Buck supports them, they are probably not the best for our party. 🚩 pic.twitter.com/XW7VjHun5q — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 7, 2024

Alex Bruesewitz wrote, “Ken Buck has become a complete and total disgrace. He has let Trump derangement syndrome rot his brain. He is also in negotiations with CNN to become a contributor there. I’m not surprised that he is funding Matt Rosendale’s campaign.”

He added, “Rosendale refused to endorse Trump for nearly a year and also got me canceled from my speaking gig at the Montana GOP convention. Sad!!!”

Ken Buck has become a complete and total disgrace. He has let Trump derangement syndrome rot his brain. He is also in negotiations with CNN to become a contributor there. I’m not surprised that he is funding Matt Rosendale’s campaign. Rosendale refused to endorse Trump for… https://t.co/Kq5cqj6YD3 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) February 7, 2024

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.