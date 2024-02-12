‘Dark Brandon’ Trolls Conspiracy Theory Surrounding Taylor Swift and NFL

President Joe Biden’s X account trolled a conspiracy theory surrounding pop star Taylor Swift and the NFL after the Kansas City Chiefs and its superstar Travis Kelce won the Super Bowl.

Conspiracy theories arose after the New York Times reported in January that Biden sought Swift’s endorsement. Swift supported Biden in 2020.

Conspiracy theories abounded during the NFL playoffs. One theory alleged the league would rig games to ensure Swift’s boyfriend Kelce would win the Super Bowl — all to benefit Biden’s reelection campaign — because Swift would throw her popularity behind Biden with an endorsement.

Upon the Chief’s win Sunday, Biden’s X account posted an image of “Dark Brandon” with Biden’s eyes blasting laser red flashes of light.

“Just like we drew it up,” the account said:

Just like we drew it up. pic.twitter.com/9NBvc5nVZE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 12, 2024

The trolling meme was followed by former President Donald Trump appearing to make a play for Swift’s endorsement on Truth Social.

Trump said the Music Modernization Act, which he signed into law, made Swift “so much money” that it is “unthinkable” she would back “Crooked Joe Biden” who “didn’t do anything” for her and “never will”:

I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!

As Swift’s endorsement remains unclear, a recent poll shows Biden holds the worst net approval rating in presidential history at this time in office.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.