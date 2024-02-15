One of only two illegal aliens held on bail following a migrant mob attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers last month is now free to walk the streets again thanks to a so-called “sanctuary church” in Brooklyn that posted his bond.

On Jan. 27, a mob of illegal aliens from Venezuela were caught on surveillance and police body cam footage attacking a pair of NYPD officers outside of a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in midtown Manhattan.

NYPD / BODY CAMS+ /TMX

Thus far, only two of the seven illegal aliens charged with the violent attack have been ordered held on bail at Riker’s Island in New York City, while the others were immediately released thanks to New York state’s bail reform law.

Now, according to the New York Post, one of those illegal aliens held on bail is back on the city’s streets after a “sanctuary church” in Brooklyn paid his $15,000 bond:

The sole migrant who had been held behind bars for the gang attack on two NYPD cops in Times Square is now also free after an activist Brooklyn priest posted his $15,000 bail, The Post has learned. [Emphasis added] Yohenry Brito, 24, who was being held at Rikers Island on the Jan. 27 cop attack and is due to be arraigned on an assault indictment this week, walked out of jail Tuesday after Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bay Ridge put up the money, the church’s pastor said. [Emphasis added] “Our church is basically a sanctuary,” the Rev. Juan Ruiz told The Post on Wednesday. “We assume that people are innocent until they are proven otherwise.” [Emphasis added]

Yarwuin Madris, an 18-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested this week for the attack and is being held in jail on bail.

Meanwhile, five illegal aliens — 24-year-old Yorman Reveron, 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, 21-year-old Wilson Juarez, 19-year-old Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, and 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha — have been charged with the attack but were all released without bail.

Boada went viral online when he was filmed leaving a Manhattan courthouse flipping off cameras earlier this month following his arrest.

Gomez-Izquiel is now back in NYPD custody after he was arrested for allegedly robbing a Macy’s in Queens just weeks after being arrested for the attack. Likewise, Juarez and Arocha are also now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody but are due back in Manhattan court this week.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), financially linked to billionaire George Soros, has come under immense fire for releasing most of the illegal aliens accused of the attack on NYPD officers.

Republicans in the New York State Senate, for example, have called on Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) to remove Bragg from his position as district attorney.

Hochul has yet to call out Bragg by name, instead telling the media that “you don’t let them out [of jail], you ask for bail, a judge grants it and then you hold people until you find out exactly what happened” in the case.

Bragg’s district attorney’s office, though, has not sought bail for most of the illegal aliens accused in the attack.

